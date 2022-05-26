Skip to main content

Who's The Magic's Best Offseason Trade Chip?

Who should the Magic trade away?

Terrence Ross is the longest-tenured player on the Orlando Magic roster, but that could change at some point this offseason.

While Ross, 31, is a fan favorite since arriving to Central Florida in 2017, he is the Magic's best offseason trade chip, according to Bleacher Report. As an expiring contract, a team could benefit from acquiring Ross, but he is not the player he used to be. He shot a career-low .292 three-point percentage this past season. His scoring average also dipped from 15.6 points per game to just 10.0 in 2021-22.

However, keeping Ross could be a massive benefit to the young, upstart Magic. His veteran presence is valuable for a team with most players entering the league after he arrived in Orlando and he can be a sparkplug off the bench with his high energy.

The reasons to trade him are also the reasons to keep him.

That being said, Ross' minutes could be better utilized by Chuma Okeke or Franz Wagner, both wings who need more playing time in order to develop. Veteran forward Jonathan Isaac is also expected to return next season and could eat into Ross' playing time.

If the right offer comes along for Ross, John Hammond and the Magic front office should certainly listen. While it's unlikely that the team would net a first-round pick for his services, the Magic could possibly deal for a prospect with potential or a bevy of future assets that could help Orlando move forward in its rebuild.

