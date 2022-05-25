Skip to main content

Magic Legend Chooses Franz Wagner Over Cade Cunningham For Rookie of the Year

Magic stars from the past supporting Magic stars of the future.

The NBA released all of the voting information for its awards, and there were a few surprises in store.

USATSI_17597474

Franz Wagner

USATSI_17983623

Franz Wagner

USATSI_17973200

Franz Wagner

While the Orlando Magic were absent from most of the awards, rookie forward Franz Wagner received two votes for Rookie of the Year, even over Detroit Pistons guard and No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham finished in 3rd place in the voting comfortably behind Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, who finished first and second respectively. There was a large gap between Cunningham and the rest of the rookies in the voting: Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, Wagner, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones.

Wagner received two third-place votes for his efforts, one from Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, and the other from Magic legend Dennis Scott, who represents Turner Sports.

Scott was drafted by the Magic with the 4th overall pick in 1990, and spent the first seven seasons of his career with the franchise. He started 15 games during the Magic's NBA Finals run back in 1995 and averaged 14.7 points per game.

This isn't meant to be a knock on Wagner, who had a strong rookie campaign averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. But his numbers weren't as strong as Cunningham's.

Cunningham averaged more points (17.4), rebounds (5.5) and assists (5.6) than Wagner did, while the Pistons (23-59) finished one game better than the Magic (22-60) in the standings.

hammond

John Hammond

USATSI_18290088

Jamahl Mosley

USATSI_10838268

Jeff Weltman

It's clear that even a quarter-century after his departure from his Orlando playing days that Scott still has a soft spot for the Magic.

USATSI_17597474
News

Magic Legend Chooses Franz Wagner Over Cade Cunningham For Rookie of the Year

By Jeremy Brener12 seconds ago
1386601085
News

NBA Draft: Could Magic Throw 'Monkey Wrench' And Take Chet Holmgren?

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
6DCC8D8C-3CCE-4B09-9374-6BA848977779
News

High Pick, 'High Character': Orlando Magic Reveals NBA Draft No. 1 Priority

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
chetjabari
News

Chet vs. Jabari: Who's The Betting Odds Favorite For Magic's No. 1 Pick?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 24, 2022
450951115
News

Former Magic Star Victor Oladipo Makes History In Eastern Conference Finals Game 4

By Jeremy BrenerMay 24, 2022
USATSI_15618898
News

Magic Ex Evan Fournier Angry About NBA's Paris Game Choice

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 24, 2022
USATSI_18279547
News

Deandre Ayton Trade: Could Magic Pull Off Blockbuster?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 24, 2022
USATSI_18290094
News

Magic 'Willing to Listen' to Trades For No. 1 Pick?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 23, 2022
2873453
News

Former Magic Forward Juwan Howard Declines Lakers Coaching Job, Will Stay at Michigan

By The Magic Insider StaffMay 23, 2022