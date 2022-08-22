Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero: Top 10 NBA PF?

Paolo Banchero is ranked among the NBA's top power forwards before playing his first game as a member of the Orlando Magic.

The expectations are high for Paolo Banchero after being selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft. He's often considered a favorite to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year.

Banchero showcased his impressive potential during the NBA Summer League before the Magic shut him down after two games. He averaged 20 points, five rebounds, six assists, 2.5 steals, and one block per game in Las Vegas.



HoopsHype released a ranking of the top 25 power forwards in the NBA ahead of the 2022-23 season. Before playing a single game for the Magic, Banchero already slots in 10th on the list.

The combination of smooth scoring and passing creativity are key characteristics that helped to establish his ranking. As a result, he projects as being a legitimate franchise cornerstone for the Magic.

Banchero is a smooth scorer and a creative passer who gives a ton of effort on the defensive end, too, the type of player a rebuilding squad like the Magic can truly build around thanks to his on- and off-court characteristics.

When looking at the top of the list, names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zion Williamson, and Pascal Siakam rounding out the top five. Each of those players have earned accolades in their NBA careers and have large roles entering this season.

There appears to be room for Banchero to jump a few spots on next year's list with Tobias Harris, Scottie Barnes, Draymond Green, and Evan Mobley ranking ahead of him. Harris and Green will each be over 30 next season and neither Barnes nor Mobley are top offensive options on their teams.

How far Banchero gets in his path to stardom will be pivotal in how the Magic build its roster long-term. In his rookie season, the organization will get to see how certain players fit and what may need to be changed around him in his supporting cast.