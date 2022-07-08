Magic Win Summer League Opener: Top 3 Observations

The Magic had a lot to like in its win over the Rockets.

With the Orlando Magic placing a tally in the win column after last night's game against the Houston Rockets, the buzz surrounding the team now has a little bit of merit.

Sure, it's one Summer League game, but there's a difference between talking the talk and actually seeing it play out. This optimism will continue to grow as the season progresses, but after the first organized game of Magic basketball this year, here are three things to take away ...

1. Paolo Banchero is good at basketball.

This one isn't much of a secret, but Paolo Banchero proved why he was worthy of the top overall pick. He showcased potential on offense as a playmaker and on defense as a well-framed mammoth of a human.

Banchero looked like a man amongst boys, and it will be fun to see how he stacks up next to the other men in the NBA. He might one of the best amongst the men as well.

2. Caleb Houstan has a jumper.

As the team's leading scorer with 20 points, Houstan was a massive part of the win against the Rockets. His five threes led the team and he looked really solid.

The Magic struggled mightily from shooting beyond the arc last season, and having a player like Houstan in the lineup to create space and a shooting threat from the outside to free some of the weapons on the interior will really help the Magic in the long run.

3. Pump the brakes a smidge.

As exciting as it is to see the Magic's potential, it has only been one Summer League game. Summer League is the biggest showcase in the world, and it highlights the optimism in the league's brightest stars of tomorrow. However, what happens in Vegas may not stay in Vegas. While what the Magic has shown can happen in the future, there is no guarantee. This week is about creating a baseline for these young players to push and continue to grow in the offseason leading up to training camp and the regular season.

But if this is what we've seen after one game, the Magic could have a very bright future.