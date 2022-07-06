NBA Summer League: 3 Things to Watch For Orlando Magic Fans

ORLANDO - Every team participates in the Las Vegas Summer League each year, but few teams have as much excitement leading in than the Orlando Magic.

The Magic will debut No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero amongst their group of young prospects, several of which could see playing time this upcoming season.

Here's a look at three things to watch for during Summer League ...

Will Admiral Schofield play his way onto the roster?

Admiral Schofield played majority of last season on a two-way contract and is currently a restricted free agent. He's likely the favorite to get one of the two-way contracts, but as a fourth-year pro, this is the last year he is eligible for a contract. At 25-years-old, Schofield will be competing against younger prospects for that spot on the roster, so he needs to have a strong showing at Summer League to keep a tab in the NBA.

Can R.J. Hampton dominate and earn more regular season minutes?

With 115 NBA games under his belt, R.J. Hampton comes to Las Vegas as not just the most experienced player for the Magic, but possibly the entire league. It's unclear how much Hampton will play in Summer League, but there's no question that he wants to be there to improve his own game and wants more live on-ball reps against some of the game's rising stars.

If he can dominate in Las Vegas, even if it's just for a game or two, it could parlay into some more minutes off the bench for the Magic in the regular season.

Will Paolo Banchero look like the No. 1 pick?

We've seen fellow top-five picks Chet Holmgren and Keegan Murray look like men amongst boys in the pre-Vegas Summer League showcases, so No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is entering Las Vegas with a massive target on his back. But that's not a new feeling for Banchero.

“I’ve kind of always had a target on my back since high school,” Banchero said. “Going to Duke it was kind of the same thing, I was the projected top pick so every guy I went against wanted to get the best of me so it’s gonna be the same thing in the NBA, I gotta just be ready for it and accept the challenge.”

Banchero's showing at Summer League won't change the fact that he's the No. 1 pick, but it will give the league a sneak peek into what the Magic's future could look like.