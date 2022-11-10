No Paolo, No Problem: Magic Use Defense to Beat Mavs

The Orlando Magic is back in the win column with a 94-87 win against the Dallas Mavericks. The victory snaps

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is celebrating after snapping a two-game losing streak by way of defeating the Dallas Mavericks 94-87 Wednesday evening at the Amway Center.

Despite playing without No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and adapting to the start time change 90 minutes earlier due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole, the Magic fought through adversity and pulled off the win against the Mavericks.

A key reason behind the victory for the Magic came on the glass, as Orlando out-rebounded Dallas 45-25 during the game.

The Magic and Mavericks played toe-to-toe throughout the game, but Orlando pulled ahead in the fourth quarter with a 17-6 run to build some distance from Dallas.

The team also saw a massive improvement on the defensive end compared to the previous games on the homestand. Orlando allowed over 129 points per game in each of the last three contests at the Amway Center, but the Magic held the Mavs to 37.6 percent shooting from the field and 26.2 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Offensively, the Magic stuck to its identity, winning by committee. Second-year pro Franz Wagner led the way with 22 points, making him one of five Magic players to score in double figures.

The Magic will hunker down for the storm Thursday, but hope to return to action Friday when the Phoenix Suns come to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

