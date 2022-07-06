Skip to main content

'Real Special Situation' Happening with Orlando Magic, Says Contract Analyst

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have had a pretty mundane free agency period.

There aren't any new faces on the roster other than Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan, the team's two draft picks. In terms of free agents, the team simply retained three of their own ... Mo Bamba, Gary Harris and Bol Bol.

Despite the team's lack of activity on the free agent market, there's a lot of hope for this team moving forward. With Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac expected to return to full health and developmental projects beginning to mature, there are many reasons to be optimistic about the Magic moving forward.

“There’s a lot of what-ifs on this roster, if they crown and surface, there’s a real special situation coming forward here,” Spotrac founder Michael Ginnitti told 96.9 The Game's Brandon Kravitz.

There are several 'what-ifs' that work in the Magic's favor if the answer to any of these questions is yes ...

What if Markelle Fultz returns to form?

What if Jonathan Isaac can return to becoming a top-tier NBA defender?

What if Paolo Banchero becomes the best player in his draft class?

What if Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs continue to develop?

What if Wendell Carter Jr. continues to improve?

Now, the chance of every single one of those answers being 'yes,' is going to be difficult given the Magic's current luck and track record. However, if a few of those turn out to be true, the Magic's vision for the future could slowly become a reality sometime within the next couple of seasons.

