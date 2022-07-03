NBA Free Agency: Magic Ready to Continue Building Culture

With their signings of Mo Bamba and Gary Harris, the Orlando Magic are ready to keep their most familiar faces around for next season.

Within the early stages of NBA Free Agency, the Orlando Magic have sent a message to the rest of the league.

They’re building something.

Through the signing of Mo Bamba and extension of Gary Harris, the Magic are keeping some familiar faces around next season, and two veteran prescenes for that matter.

After having a career year last season, with averages of 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, Bamba set himself up for a payday, and received just that.

The 24-year-old’s two-year, $21 million dollar deal came with some uncertainty, as Orlando initially declined his $10.1 million dollar qualifying offer, thus making him a free agent before the two sides came to an agreement.

As for Harris, the announcement of his two-year $26 million extension came just hours after the Bamba news.

The eight-year NBA veteran started 30 games and was one of the efficient three-point shooters for the Magic last season, connecting on 38 percent of his five attempts per contest.

After spending the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Denver Nuggets, Harris was traded to Orlando as a part of the Aaron Gordon deal.

The extension comes as no surprise from the Magic front office standpoint, as keeping the 6-4 guard was one of the top priorities this off-season with the veteran and winning experience he provides to this young group.

With the free agency market becoming more scarce by the hour, and the Magic’s 15-man roster being all but filled, any notable signings seem unlikely now.

But it appears Orlando is fine with that.