Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Trade Idea: Should Magic Strike Deal With Lakers?

It may not be for the reason you think.

It's no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to trade Russell Westbrook this offseason.

Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks

Russell Westbrook

The only issue is, there doesn't seem to be much interest among the 29 other teams in the NBA to take on a player making one of the richest checks in the league who doesn't play like it.

Assuming Westbrook opts into his player option this summer, he'll make over $47 million before he becomes a free agent in 2023. That's about $573,944 per game!

Considering the fact that the Lakers were 31-51 and missed the playoffs last season, Westbrook isn't exactly worth however much he's making, yet there should be interest from the Orlando Magic in acquiring him ... it just may not be for the reason you think.

According to The Athletic, other teams would look to acquire a first-round pick attached to Westbrook in order to take on his contract.

For a team like the Magic at the early stages of a rebuild, adding as many picks as possible is the route the team needs to go.

It might be a costly first-round pick, but considering the Magic aren't spending a whole lot of money right now, there's cash needing to be spent.

hammond

John Hammond

USATSI_12124589

Jeff Weltman

USATSI_10838268

Jeff Weltman

The Lakers are adamant about not including a first-round pick in any Westbrook deal, but if there's no interest around the league, they might be forced to. The Lakers have to make some changes to their roster this summer, especially with LeBron James keeping that championship window open, and that change begins with Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook
News

Russell Westbrook Trade Idea: Should Magic Strike Deal With Lakers?

By Jeremy Brener1 minute ago
USATSI_17597474
News

Magic Legend Chooses Franz Wagner Over Cade Cunningham For Rookie of the Year

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
1386601085
News

NBA Draft: Could Magic Throw 'Monkey Wrench' And Take Chet Holmgren?

By Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
6DCC8D8C-3CCE-4B09-9374-6BA848977779
News

High Pick, 'High Character': Orlando Magic Reveals NBA Draft No. 1 Priority

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
chetjabari
News

Chet vs. Jabari: Who's The Betting Odds Favorite For Magic's No. 1 Pick?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 24, 2022
450951115
News

Former Magic Star Victor Oladipo Makes History In Eastern Conference Finals Game 4

By Jeremy BrenerMay 24, 2022
USATSI_15618898
News

Magic Ex Evan Fournier Angry About NBA's Paris Game Choice

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 24, 2022
USATSI_18279547
News

Deandre Ayton Trade: Could Magic Pull Off Blockbuster?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 24, 2022
USATSI_18290094
News

Magic 'Willing to Listen' to Trades For No. 1 Pick?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 23, 2022