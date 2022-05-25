Russell Westbrook Trade Idea: Should Magic Strike Deal With Lakers?

It may not be for the reason you think.

It's no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to trade Russell Westbrook this offseason.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Russell Westbrook Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Russell Westbrook Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Russell Westbrook

The only issue is, there doesn't seem to be much interest among the 29 other teams in the NBA to take on a player making one of the richest checks in the league who doesn't play like it.

Assuming Westbrook opts into his player option this summer, he'll make over $47 million before he becomes a free agent in 2023. That's about $573,944 per game!

Considering the fact that the Lakers were 31-51 and missed the playoffs last season, Westbrook isn't exactly worth however much he's making, yet there should be interest from the Orlando Magic in acquiring him ... it just may not be for the reason you think.

According to The Athletic, other teams would look to acquire a first-round pick attached to Westbrook in order to take on his contract.

For a team like the Magic at the early stages of a rebuild, adding as many picks as possible is the route the team needs to go.

It might be a costly first-round pick, but considering the Magic aren't spending a whole lot of money right now, there's cash needing to be spent.

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images John Hammond Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports Jeff Weltman Jeff Weltman

The Lakers are adamant about not including a first-round pick in any Westbrook deal, but if there's no interest around the league, they might be forced to. The Lakers have to make some changes to their roster this summer, especially with LeBron James keeping that championship window open, and that change begins with Westbrook.