'They're Still Garbage!': Celtics Ex Eddie House Not Impressed With Magic After Beating Boston

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is in the midst of a five-game win streak after beating the Boston Celtics 117-109 on Friday night, but one person still isn't impressed.

"They got 10 wins. They're still garbage. They're still not a good basketball team. They won't make the playoffs. They won't make the play-in game," 11-year veteran Eddie House said on the Celtics post-game show.

Here's a look at House's full rant ...

House was a member of the Celtics' last championship squad from 2008, so his lens may be slanted towards Boston, but part of what he said is true.

The Magic won its 10th game last night and fifth in a row, meaning the team has won half of its games in the current win streak than it has the entire season.

But, the "garbage" take is questionable. During the team's five-game win streak, the Magic has only beaten playoff teams from a year ago. This isn't just some measly run against below-average teams, but the Magic have pieced together some impressive wins during the streak.

The rest of House's statement is to be determined. The people who control that narrative are the players on the team. With the Magic's improved play as of late, Orlando is proving to be better than anticipated. And if the Magic can remain consistent, the team might convert a few more haters, like House, along the way.

The Magic and Celtics play the second game in their two-game series tomorrow at 3 p.m. in Boston.

