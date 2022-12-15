Magic Finding 'Rhythm' During Longest Win Streak Since 2020

The Orlando Magic extended its winning streak to four games on Wednesday night for the first time since December of 2020.

The Orlando Magic is playing its best basketball in two years.

With Wednesday's win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Magic has now won four games in a row for the first time since opening the 2020-2021 season with four in a row.

"These guys are just continuing to learn to trust each other," head coach Jamahl Mosley said. "The rhythm that they're finding, the continuity, being willing to make the open pass."

After back-to-back wins over the Toronto Raptors over the weekend, Orlando closed out its five-game homestand with a 135-124 victory over Atlanta.

The offense wasted no time getting started, notching 50 points in the first quarter to become just the ninth team in NBA history to achieve the feat - along with breaking a franchise record in the process.

"I think it just shows how talented this team is," Fultz said. "What we're capable of when we're locked in on both ends of the floor. Being unselfish and again, we're just out there competing and having fun and that's what you see.

"Nobody was thinking about who was scoring, nobody was thinking about personal things, we were all locked into the game plan."

Over the past four games, the Magic ranks in the top ten in various offensive categories, including PPG (8th), FG% (9th), FT% (2nd) and OFFRTG (4th).

Orlando hopes to extend its winning streak to five games on Friday, taking on the Boston Celtics on the road.

