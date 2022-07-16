Two-Way Tommy: Could Kuhse Land Orlando Magic Roster Spot?

Tommy Kuhse has been one of the big surprises of the Magic Summer League run.

ORLANDO - Tommy Kuhse joined the Orlando Magic Summer League roster with only the promise of an opportunity.

After just two games in Las Vegas, it's safe to say Kuhse has made the most of that opportunity.

While Kuhse didn't play in the team's first two games when Orlando emphasized playing its more experienced players, he received chunks of minutes in the team's last two games.

Kuhse has been a standout for Orlando over the past two games and looks to cement a place on the Magic’s roster this upcoming season.

Over the two losses, the St. Mary’s product has averaged nearly 20 points and four assists, capped off with a 25-point outing on Thursday where the guard shot 11 of 15 from the field and 3 of 5 from three.

Kuhse has blazed the trail that dozens of players competing for a spot in the NBA hope to have when coming to Vegas.

“I wouldn’t say I have a chip on my shoulder but I’m just a determined guy who’s gonna work hard and try to not worry about all the distractions or the things I can’t control,” Kuhse said postgame Thursday.

Kuhse couldn't control the fact that the team prioritized playing veteran R.J. Hampton in the first half of Summer League, but with Hampton out of the Vegas picture, it has allowed Kuhse to shine.

The next step for Kuhse is to receive an invitation to training camp, one the Magic could possibly provide, especially if he plays well in Saturday's Summer League finale. From there, Kuhse could parlay his opportunity into a two-way contract.

The Magic currently have a two-way qualifying offer extended to Admiral Schofield, who should accept if he doesn't receive any other offers on the open market. This leaves one two-way spot available, and if Kuhse continues to impress like he is in Vegas, he might just fill that availability.