Magic Summer League: 3 Winners From Las Vegas

The Magic can look back proud of its Las Vegas run.

With a sudden-death victory, a near 20-point comeback and a highly-anticipated Jabari Smith vs. Paolo Banchero match-up behind us, this Summer League has had its fair share of positive moments.

Going forward, the Orlando Magic have a lot to evaluate leading up to the regular season, with plenty to be optimistic about.

Here's a look at the three winners from Summer League ...

The Orlando Magic Front Office

Spoiler Alert: Paolo Banchero is very good.

The two game sample size showed some things we knew already, his ability to score from anywhere on the floor, his playmaking was underrated in pre-draft evaluations and he’s a very capable defender.

But what standouts the most is the intensity Banchero played with through his two appearances.

And if anybody knows what it’s like performing at the highest level, it’s four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green.

“He was out there playing like he was playing in the NBA Finals with type of intensity,” Green said during his podcast on Thursday. “That is a winner right before your eyes, and I hope that organization is ready for that player.”

Keeping the entire league out of the loop leading up to the draft appears to be paying off for the Magic who shut down the Duke product after two games to give other guys an opportunity.

While Magic fans need to wait three months to get another opportunity seeing Banchero take the court for them, one things for certain: they will be counting down the days.

Tommy Kuhse

One guy who took the most of their opportunity was undrafted St. Mary’s guard, Tommy Kuhse.

Despite suffering two losses with Banchero sitting, the reigning WCC Sixth Man of the Year was a bright spot for the Magic.

Kuhse posted 19.5 points and 4 assists over the two defeats, including a very efficient 25 point 5 steal outing against the New York Knicks.

A four-year starter for the Gaels, Kuhse exercised all six years of his college eligibility and finished his career as the all-time leader in career games.

It is still unclear whether Kuhse will be on the Magic roster come regular season time, but if so will come a reunion of former conference foe Jalen Suggs.

“You see it with the draft picks alone,” Kuhse said on Thursday. “[WCC] had two lottery this year and one lottery last year. Obviously Gonzaga’s been producing for a couple years now, but I think the conference is just getting stronger, it may not have the national recognition yet, but it definitely will as guys keep playing well in the NBA setting.”

Devin Cannady

If there is a invaluable currency in today’s modern NBA, it is consistent three point shooting.

Throughout his time with the Magic organization, Cannady has showcased he can be that piece.

Following a four-year collegiate career with Princeton, the fifth all-time leading scorer in Tiger history caught the attention of the Magic in January 2021.

Last season for the Lakeland Magic, the 6-2 guard drilled 46.8 percent of his 7.9 attempts per game from three.

After impressing enough in Lakeland, he enjoyed a five-game stint with Orlando towards the end last season and showed his marksman potential, knocking down 40 percent of his 7.4 attempts per game.

While fans will remember Cannady for the game-winning layup in the double overtime thriller against the Sacramento Kings, the 26-year-old brings the confidence every coach dreams from their knockdown shooter.

“I make shots,” Cannady said postgame following their victory over the Kings. “Today obviously my three-pointers weren’t falling but I felt good.”