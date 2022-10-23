Who Is Kevon Harris? Magic Two-Way Guard Sees Early Playing Time vs. Celtics

Orlando Magic guard Kevon Harris checked into Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics early and played a key role for the team. How much more will we see from him?

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic guard Kevon Harris is coming off his first true game in the NBA.

With about six minutes left in the first quarter of Saturday's loss against the Boston Celtics, the Magic brought Harris in as the first wave of substitutes from off the bench. Harris, 25, made his NBA debut the night before in the final 37 seconds of garbage time against the Atlanta Hawks, but this was his first chance to make a real impact in a game. And he did.

Harris didn't make too many waves in the box score, but he played like a prototypical rookie on a two-way contract ... making the hustle plays, diving for loose balls, providing energy to the fans and teammates. It has all the inner-workings of a potential fan favorite someday.

With Jalen Suggs out after spraining his ankle and the team on the second half of a back-to-back, it made sense as to why Harris was getting playing time. But head coach Jamahl Mosley doesn't yet rule out a future spot in the rotation for the two-way rookie.

"His tenacity, his toughness, what he brings to the table, that play where he was diving onto the floor... I think those are the things we can see from him," Mosley said.

A player like Harris can really set the tone for a team and contribute to the identity the Magic want to build, so the next time he takes the court, he'll have the opportunity to reintroduce himself.

The Magic face the New York Knicks Monday at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

