Like Luka: What Can Magic's Franz Wagner Learn from Mavs MVP Candidate Doncic?

Says Magic coach Jamahl Mosley: “Franz (Wagner) ... has a very high basketball IQ.'' And so the Luka-like Orlando Magic experiment will continue ...

Franz Wagner says he's studied the likes of Dallas Mavericks MVP Luka Doncic in order to better grasp the nuances of being a big guy playing the point.

More study, Franz admits, is needed.

“I think I didn’t do a great job handling pressure and getting everybody into their spots and stuff like that,” Wagner said in review of his debut as a sort of "point-forward in Wednesday's Orlando Magic loss to Detroit. “Obviously, it is not something I’m not super used to.

"I am grateful to get the opportunity but it is definitely something I need to work on.”

The "opportunity'' comes for the 6-10 Wagner, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, in part because Orlando is short-handed at point guard. But it also comes because at age 21, there is time for him to develop in such a role due to the German native's ball-handling and BBIQ.

But he's not Luka.

In what became a 113-109 loss, the Magic put together a 19-0 run to take a 15-point lead in the first quarter before turning to Wagner to start the second period. ... and the lead evaporated, with Wagner committing his quick handful of four turnovers.

As is noted here, touches for Wagner (and for rookie sensation Paolo Banchero, fresh out of "the zoo'') are by design. That's not changing. With time, he can do this ... and he'll be aided by the fact that Orlando's head coach used to be an assistant with Luka's Mavs.

Said Magic coach Jamahl Mosley: “Franz ... has a very high basketball IQ. He understands when he is supposed to come off the ball, when he is supposed to attack vs. pressure, when he is supposed to read the pressure and use that to his advantage. These are things he is still going to continue to learn.

"He is picking these things up.”

