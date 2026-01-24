Jalen Suggs to return, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavaliers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

After one of the worst performances the Orlando Magic have put together in the Jamahl Mosley era, the team looks to rebound and avoid what would be the first three-game losing streak since the start of the regular season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t an easy team to rebound against, but Orlando did get good news with Jalen Suggs making it through shootaround and now wearing a ‘probable’ tag after missing both games in Europe against the Memphis Grizzlies and Thursday’s 124-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Cleveland has been without former All-Star Darius Garland but comes into Central Florida having won four of five and has moved 1.5 games ahead of the Magic in the Eastern Conference standings. Entering this contest, that’s the difference between being safely in the playoffs and being forced into the play-in if the regular season were to end today.

Orlando finally won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 1, following up a win over the New Orleans Pelicans with their triumph in the Berlin Game, but things have gone south since. The Magic had only lost back-to-back games once since late October prior to this week.

Franz Wagner, who missed 14 games after suffering a calf strain in New York on Dec. 5 before returning on Jan. 15 in Germany to play in his hometown, will miss his second consecutive game due to an ankle injury.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Jan. 24, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Cavs), FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic)

Radio: WTAM (Cavs), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Magic look to get back on track vs. Cavs in first of four matchups

The Orlando Magic (23-20) host the Charlotte Hornets (26-20) and look to avoid another loss on the heels of an ugly performance that had players questioning the direction of the franchise despite absences that could’ve been used as excuses.

Cleveland lost key guys in the offseason and has also dealt with injuries, but they're making a move towards a top-four seed in the East and enter with an 11-9 road record as they begin the first of a home-and-home against the Magic.

Orlando continues to lead the Southeast Division by a game over the Miami Heat since the visitors have dropped two games in the loss column. The Magic are 13-8 at Kia Center.

The Cavs and Magic are playing their first game of the season against one another and will square off again in Cleveland on Monday. The teams will play in Orlando once more on March 11 and conclude their regular-season matchups on March 24 at Rocket Arena.

The Magic dropped two of three against the Cavs last season and are just 4-10 over the last 14 matchups.

Cleveland’s recent dominance has given it a 67-62 series lead over Orlando dating back to 1989-90.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -1.5 (+100), Cavaliers +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: Cavaliers -112, Magic -108

Total: 226.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

PROJECTED STARTERS

CAVALIERS

F Dean Wade

F Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

G Donovan Mitchell

G Jaylon Tyson

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

CAVALIERS

Darius Garland: Out - Right Great Toe Strain

Sam Merrill: Out - Right Hand Sprain

Max Strus: Out - Left Foot Surgery, Jones Fracture

Chris Livingston: Out -G League (Two-way)

Luke Travers: Out - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Probable - Right Knee MCL Contusion

Franz Wagner: Out - Left Ankle Soreness

Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture

QUOTABLE

Magic forward Paolo Banchero on team disconnect: “We’ve got to be on the same page. It sucks that I’m saying that in January but that’s the reality. I don’t think we’ve been on the same page much this year. I just think it’s showing up with the inconsistencies throughout the season, and it’s frustrating."

