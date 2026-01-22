Injuries Once Again Will Define Magic's Season

The Orlando Magic have been dealing with injuries all season long, but things could be looking up for the team.

Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is questionable to play in the team's upcoming game against the Charlotte Hornets, which could put the seven biggest players on the court together for the first time all season.

The Magic's core, which consists of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Anthony Black, and Moe Wagner, have not been able to play together at all this season. That could change against the Hornets, which would possibly shake up the Magic's season.

"A projected top-4 team in the East before the season, the Magic have not won more than four consecutive games this season and are only four games above .500. The good news is that the Magic are beginning to get healthy with the return of Moritz Wagner and Franz Wagner. The bad news is that the lineup of Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. has started only 11 games, going 5-6 in that span," ESPN insider Bobby Marks wrote.

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black brings the ball up court during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic Health Key For Second Half

The Magic saw Franz Wagner return from a high ankle sprain in the team's game in Berlin against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mo Wagner returned the day prior against the New Orleans Pelicans at home. Having both of the Wagner brothers back along with Suggs means the team is getting healthier.

It's all fun and games that the trio are back in the middle of January. But it would be far more important for everyone to be healthy by the time the playoffs start. The goal for the Magic should be to keep the group healthy to win enough games to get a better playoff spot but not to sacrifice the team's overall health before the postseason begins.

It's a tough line the team has to balance, but that's the challenge of an NBA season. It's important that the Magic win games before the playoffs to get the best positioning possible, but the Magic won't get very far in the postseason if they don't have their group healthy.

The Magic have done a good job staying afloat in the first half of the season, keeping them in striking distance of a top spot in the Eastern Conference. Now is the time to make the moves and play the best basketball of the season.

