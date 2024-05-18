Dallas Mavericks Film Study: How Luka Doncic Pulled Off Strong Game 5 Against OKC Thunder
DALLAS — After a disappointing loss in their previous outing, Luka Doncic's dominance propelled the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-112 bounce-back road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series. He attributed his execution to focusing more on playing with joy, channeling "the old Luka."
"The old Luka, with a smile on my face," Doncic said. "The whole team stepped up. I couldn't do it without my teammates. Everybody that came on the floor gave 100% energy. We play as a team. We win as a team. We lose as a team."
Doncic's aggressive playmaking and scoring prowess were on full display as he tallied 31 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds, his third triple-double of the postseason.
The Slovenian superstar continuously pushed the pace, driving to the rim and utilizing contact to create scoring opportunities. The Mavericks appreciated the focus he displayed to not only be intentional about his scoring but to create high-quality opportunities for his teammates.
“I think you saw his intent,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “He was aggressive. He was making shots, the deep three, being able to get to the basket, playmaking for the bigs. And he did a good job of taking care of the ball. His intent was to get to the basket and score and he did that at a high level.
“Luka was great tonight and we’re going to need him at home. But we also understand we have to get Kai a little more touches. He’s had great looks, but he’s being double-teamed and being unselfish.”
The 24-year-old superstar showcased his exceptional court vision, expertly navigating double drag screens and deploying Kyrie Irving as a screener to create mismatches. Doncic's ability to read the defense was evident as he made precise passes to open teammates, setting them up for high-percentage shots.
Despite facing heavy defensive pressure, Doncic remained composed and patient, utilizing spin moves to buy time and create space for his teammates. His lobs and floaters were particularly effective, showcasing his familiar touch and ability to adjust his play in response to defensive pressure.
Watch the full video breakdown of Doncic's Game 5 performance in the embedded video below. Subscribe to the channel for full coverage of the Mavericks, including postgame interviews, practice interviews, and general footage.
Doncic's performance was instrumental in securing the Mavericks' victory, highlighting his role as a cornerstone of the team's success. The Mavericks face the opportunity to close out their series against the Thunder with a victory during Saturday's Game 6.
