Dallas Mavericks Exclusive: Derrick Jones Jr. Loving Role Playing 'Natural Position'
DALLAS—The Dallas Mavericks did not experience the robust defensive resurgence they benefited from until moves were made before the midseason trade deadline to acquire P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford. However, veteran wing Derrick Jones Jr., who was signed in free agency, has contributed significantly to their defensive results while providing career-best shooting results from the perimeter.
Jones has factored into the Mavericks' foundation in a significant way. Coming off a disappointing Game 4 loss on their home floor, Dallas needed to respond while facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 at Paycom Center. Alongside Luka Doncic having a big game, Jones stepped up majorly, scoring 19 points on 7-9 (77.8%) shooting overall and going 3-5 (60.0%) from deep, while adding one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block. He made no shortage of highlight plays defensively while putting on a clinic play finishing at the rim and having important sequences off the catch.
"Of course, it's a team game. You have a game plan in place, but teams make adjustments and the plan changes. That's why it's a series," Jones told MavericksGameday.com before Game 5. "You have to win four games, and losing one game isn't the end. You always have another game coming up."
With Jones' athleticism and length, he's played a pivotal role in helping to establish the Mavericks' defensive identity. Whether they've faced a lineup with traditional bigs or small ball, the team is confident in his ability to apply ball pressure against top offensive options and funnel lane penetration to whichever rim protector is on the court—Dereck Lively II or Daniel Gafford. Jones and the rest of the defense have taken pride in doing what it takes to prevent straight-line drives.
"We try to force them to the rim, and then they pass to the corner where our big is. Our bigs know how to guard on the wing, and they can slide their feet," Jones told MavericksGameday.com "Our guards can slide a little, too, and hold their own. All we need is one or two slides to make the opponent change their decision instead of a straight-line drive."
Whether he's guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul George, or any NBA superstar, Jones views defensive assignments as being simpler than what observers may view the approach being to getting the job done. He uses film study and leans on past experiences to learn the spots and methods used that those talents like to use and works to make them get to a second or third move in order to disrupt their rhythm.
"It's very important to keep them away from their spots and prevent them from doing what they want to do," Jones told MavericksGameday.com "It's a simple game, and sometimes people make it more complicated than it needs to be."
The Mavericks having a rim protector on the court practically at all times now after recent roster moves has fully enabled Jones to be aggressive in sending offensive players to the rim. Even if he's in a weak-side help role, he's proven capable of serving as a secondary rim protector himself.
"It's amazing how much easier my job becomes when I can send them to the rim," Jones told MavericksGameday.com. "If they try to go up against us, I'm comfortable with the results. If they try to drop the ball off, that's my cue to go get it."
"It helps our team a lot. I mean, him and Gaff," Jones explained. "We have Gaff and D-Live now, both. One comes on, one goes out, one comes back. One goes out, and there's no lapse in defense, man, so we're all good."
Not only have the Mavericks benefited from adding more rim protection recently, but they've also added needed perimeter size and athleticism with the addition of Washington, a defender that Jones views as being similarly impactful to himself. Both players hold themselves to a similar standard by taking pride in setting the tone defensively and disrupting the rhythm of opposing stars.
"I see him similarly to how I see myself defensively," Jones told MavericksGameday.com. "I hold him to the same standard as I hold myself. Not many people can blow by him - it's a rare occurrence. That's my thought. We hold it down."
The current responsibilities Jones has within his role are what he described as being his "natural position" as a wing. He's greatly appreciated guarding the top wing players and playing on the perimeter offensively as opposed to banging down low with centers like he's done at times in his career when he's been deployed as a small ball option.
"Do I like playing my natural position? Yeah, everybody does, but it's challenging when you're a 6'6" player like me, playing the five and going up against 6'10" guys who weigh 260 pounds," Jones told MavericksGameday.com. "It's a disadvantage, especially when trying to box out and slide my feet to guard the best wing players. Of course, I love it better here, I'm guarding my position, I'm playing my position, and if my team needs me to do anything else, then so be it."
A significant element of Jones's thriving in his natural position has been his unwavering confidence in his perimeter shooting ability. This season, he shot a career-best 34.3% from deep while averaging single-season bests in points (8.6). He's not only remained confident in his shooting while being a finishing threat in transition and on cuts, as well as attacking closeouts.
"Leave me open, I shoot the ball. They close out, I drive it - it's simple," Jones told MavericksGameday.com. "Sometimes I may complicate it myself, but it's just that simple: they close out, I go, and they don't shoot."
As the Western Conference semifinal series against the Thunder has played out, he's been tasked with screening and making short roll plays more frequently, and he's made a significant impact. It's a skill he harnessed in Miami, whether playing at the three spots or sliding over in small-ball lineups.
"The pick-and-roll aspect is something I've had in my game since my time in Miami," Jones told MavericksGameday.com. "Even when I was playing my natural position at the three, I was always setting up uphill DHOs and getting into the pocket early. It's a skill that comes naturally to me, and I've been doing it for a long time. Those experiences have definitely helped me make an impact on the game in various ways, depending on what my team needs from me."
Jones is set to be a free agent this summer after playing out a one-year, $2.7 million contract last summer. There's already been reporting about his desire to re-sign with the team this summer, but hearing his thoughts on his current role and the results he's continued to achieve makes it a clear priority for the Mavericks to figure out how to get a deal done with him to extend their relationship.
