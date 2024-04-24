Key Bench Piece For Dallas Mavericks Suffers Injury In Game 2 Against Clippers
Tim Hardaway Jr., a guard and key bench piece for the Dallas Mavericks, suffered an ankle injury about midway through the second quarter of Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Hardaway came down from a shot attempt on the wing awkwardly after Paul George contested and flew by him, but no foul was called. In what has been a low-scoring game, the Mavericks need some offense and could use someone of Hardaway's capabilities.
He was ruled out for the rest of the game in the 3rd quarter, according to Mavs PR, finishing with no points in just 6 minutes played.
Hardaway is in his 6th season with Dallas, averaging 14.4 PPG while shooting 35.3% from 3, but it had been a tumultuous season for him. Over his last 11 games, Hardaway averaged just 7.6 PPG while shooting 34.5% from the field. He had 6 points in Game 1 in 16 minutes and was questionable entering that game with an illness.
The Mavericks have had a two-man show on offense with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, looking for anyone else to step up offensively. As hot and cold as Hardaway can be, he can provide instant offense and they'll be looking for someone else to pick up the lack of scoring.
