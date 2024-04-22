Tim Hardaway Sr. Rips Dallas Mavericks After Loss vs. Clippers: 'UConn Huskies Run Better Offense'
The Dallas Mavericks had an abysmal first-half performance in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the LA Clippers. The two teams have met plenty in the postseason over the course of the past few years, but this time the two teams look a tad different.
The Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving-led Mavericks have plenty of offensive firepower, yet scoring the ball was a glaring issue during the first half en route to a 109-97 loss in Game 1. They simply didn't have enough in them in the second half after scoring just 30 first-half points.
Tim Hardaway, father of Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr., was very critical of the team -- and the offense in particular -- during a segment of The Carton Show.
"[UConn Huskies] run better offense than the Dallas Mavericks because they get everyone moving, they get everyone touching the ball," Hardaway explained. "They need to run offense, get moving and get people other people shots."
Hardaway explained that a two-man game at the top of the key with two shooters in each corner is allowing defenders like Paul George to get rest and prepare to go to the other fully energized. His idea is to get everyone involved offensively, forcing the defense to do the same, wearing them down and allowing for cleaner looks.
It's hard to argue Hardaway's point. The Mavericks do need to be better offensively. However, it starts with Irving and Doncic. Those two have to get going early and play to their strenghts, opening everything else up for the team.
To compare an NBA-level offense to a college basketball team is laughable, but the sentiment is there. He wants the style of play of the Huskies' to translate. Still, Jason Kidd and his staff understand what they have in the team, one that has plenty of strenghts offensively, and he'll adjust to ensure more success in Game 2.