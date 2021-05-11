Should Mavs Trade For Pacers' T.J. Warren?

The Indiana Pacers and T.J. Warren have become the center of the NBA rumor mill. Could the Dallas Mavericks take advantage in the offseason?

DALLAS - Despite being sidelined for the remainder of the season, Indiana Pacers wing T.J. Warren has emerged as one of the top names in NBA trade rumors as of late.

Could this present an opportunity for the Dallas Mavericks?

The Pacers have experienced plenty of turmoil this year. Between it being reported that first-year head coach Nate Bjorkgren is on the 'hot seat' and Goga Bitadze going at with an assistant coach during a game, things are not going well in Indiana.

To make matters worse, a detailed report about Bjorkgren's turbulent tenure with the Pacers was put out by Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. It seems as though Indiana very well could be headed for a rebuild and with Warren entering the final year of his contract next season, he'd be a prime trade candidate.

According to NBA Analysis Network's Brett Siegel, the Mavericks are among the teams to keep an eye on for a potential trade for T.J. Warren in the offseason, writing:

"T.J. Warren checks all of the boxes for what the Dallas Mavericks need and with him only having one-year and $12.6M left on his contract entering next season, Warren would be the picture-picture player for the Mavs to add to their roster."

The highly efficient and versatile scoring threat that Warren has become would fit nicely on just about any NBA team. What puts the Mavericks on the 'short-list' is their need for scoring on the wing and the salary-cap flexibility they will have.

From Siegel: "He has the size, stature and length to be a factor defensively on or off-the-ball and at just 27, Warren could be entering the best years of his career. Dallas is projected to have about $21.1M in cap space entering the offseason and with a MVP-caliber talent in Luka Doncic, all they need to do is add more talent to their roster."

The fine production that Warren provided the Pacers in the NBA Bubble should put him high on most team's lists in the event he were to become available via trade. For reference, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 10 appearances.

It's difficult to find a more potent threat operating out of the corner than Warren. He can knock down the catch-and-shoot jumper but thrives getting downhill for finishes and making tough floater attempts. He would be a good fit alongside Luka Doncic while also being a productive defender.

Our take: Teams would have a difficult time keeping up with a 'death lineup' the Mavericks could deploy with Warren. He has the size (6'8" 220 pounds) to play the 4-spot while having the athleticism of a wing player.

We can throw any number of players into the mix when it comes to Mavs/Pacers speculation. Will Dallas stay happy enough with Kristaps Porzingis? How is Indy's cap-space situation with McDermott? Mavs coach Rick Carlisle is a fan of Myles Turner ... and who wouldn't be a fan of Sabonis and Brogdon if the Pacers decide to tear it all down?

There will be no shortage of new NBA trade rumors as the offseason approaches. The Pacers appear to be a team set to be involved in many of the them with T.J. Warren being a name to watch. … around the NBA, but for Dallas, too.

