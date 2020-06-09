Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

'500 Makes': Porzingis Has 'Kobe-Like' Plan For Return

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - The NBA is coming back. And Kristaps Porzingis is coming back. But not before the Dallas Mavericks' stellar big man gets maybe one more stint in his gym back home in Latvia, making sure he doesn't quit until he's registered "500 makes.'' ... inspired in part by the late Kobe Bryant.

"Each shooting day is at least 500-plus makes,'' Porzingis writes on social media. "My focus is on making each shot count and not waste time while I am in the gym.''

Not long ago, we got a look at video of KP shooting jumpers in an empty gym - presumably in his native Latvia, as he readies to return to the States in the coming days (with an NBA deadline of June 15 to do so).

The shooting form looks as good; our Dalton Trigg suggests there may even be a bit more arc to his shots than usual. The possibility of picking up where he left off before the COVID-19-induced NBA hiatus (at which time playoff-bound Dallas was in seventh in the West with a 40-27 record) exists; Porzingis was averaging 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game overall ... and in his last 15 games, Porzingis was averaging 25.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from deep.

And now? More details, from KP himself.

The Mavs will play eight more regular-season games before they begin their first playoff quest in over three years. It will be an unconventional NBA postseason for sure, but it will also be the first for both Porzingis and his superstar running mate Luka ("Playoff Luka'') Doncic. And, as we recently discussed on Episode 60 of our Mavs Step Back Podcast, this campus-style setup that teams will experience at Disney World seems to favor younger teams like the Mavs, and especially guys like Doncic and Porzingis, who are used to playing in a similar postseason framework overseas.

Porzingis looks ready. ... for more "makes'' in actual games. And part of the inspiration?

"Kobe said it’s not how much you work, but it’s how much your mind is present when you are working,'' Porzingis writes.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

COVID-19 Crunch: NBPA 'Surprised' By NBA's Tight 2-Season Schedule Plan

COVID-19 Crunch: NBPA 'Surprised' By NBA's Tight 2-Season Schedule Plan

Mike Fisher

Mavs Step Back Pod Ep. 61: Justin Jackson Talks NBA Restart and Protests

This week, Dalton Trigg is joined by Dallas Mavericks forward Justin Jackson to discuss a variety of topics, including the details of the NBA's restart plan and what it is like to be a part of the Dallas protests.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Donuts: This'll Rank in Top 10 Strangest Seasons in Team History

Mavs Donuts: Where Will 2020's 'August Anarchy' Rank In Our Top 10 Strangest Seasons in Dallas Mavericks’ History?

Richie Whitt

Mavs Carlisle Speaks Out On 'Older Coaches' COVID-19 Concerns

Dallas Mavs Rick Carlisle Speaks Out On NBA 'Older Coaches' COVID-19 Concerns In Orlando

Mike Fisher

Mavs' Justin Jackson on Injustice: 'Listen & Love'

For Dallas Mavericks forward Justin Jackson, eliminating stereotypes and simply treating everyone as human beings are just a few ways to bring about real change when it comes to police brutality and all racial injustices.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Donuts: How the NBA Can Make Magic in Orlando

Mavs Donuts: The return of televised sports is highly-anticipated with many details still unknown. Here, some thoughts on how the NBA and the Dallas Mavericks can entertain and mitigate risk in Orlando

BriAmaranthus

Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Offers Social Injustice Thoughts: A Conversation With A Son

Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Offers Social Injustice Thoughts: A Conversation With A Son

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Porzingis Looks Ready for Mavs’ NBA Playoff Push

With Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic well-rested and 100-percent healthy, the sky is the limit for the Dallas Mavericks.

Dalton Trigg

Whitt's End: A Dallas Mavericks Look at 'The Boys In The Bubble' In Our DFW Sports Notebook

Whitt's End: A Dallas Mavericks Look at 'The Boys In The Bubble' In Our DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Mavs Step Back Pod Ep. 60: Dallas' Great Expectations

The NBA finally has a tangible plan in place to resume its season in July at Disney World, and our Mavs Step Back crew is back to break it down from a Dallas Mavericks point of view.

Dalton Trigg