Family of Abducted Girl Claims Inaction of Dallas Police & Mavs in Sex Trafficking Case

DALLAS - A 15-year-old girl from North Richland Hills is now home after being abducted by a man at an April 8 Dallas Mavericks game at American Airlines Center. But the family still seeks answers, and is charging the Mavs, the AAC and Dallas Police for not acting swiftly enough regarding the crime, which had the girl as part of a sex-trafficking operation.

“She was gone missing a total of 11 days,” attorney Zeke Fortenberry said. “Our intent is that way (the aforementioned organizations) are on notice that we’re pursuing claims against them for their negligence and other causes of action.''

Fortenberry said the teen’s father informed police at the game when he realized she was missing. But, according to the attorney, the father was told to report the allegations to his hometown North Richland Hills Police.

Fortenberry claims NRH police said they weren’t able to help because the incident occurred in Dallas.

The attorney said it was the Houston-based human trafficking agency Texas Counter-Trafficking Initiative that worked to find the missing girl, who was being held in an Oklahoma City motel.

Dallas Police told WFAA that they followed protocol'' and that they aided North Richland Hills PD in the search.

The Mavs responded publicly on April 20, after the girl was found, the team releasing the following statement: “The American Airlines Center (and the Dallas Mavericks) are grateful that the teenager has been found.Both entities will continue to cooperate with local and regional law enforcement on this case.''