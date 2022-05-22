Skip to main content

Warriors’ Wiggins Questionable For Game 3: Can Mavs Take Advantage?

Whether Wiggins plays or not, the Mavs could potentially benefit from the situation either way.

Just like in their second-round series against the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves in a 2-0 series hole against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. A series tie was there for the taking, but Dallas choked away a 19-point lead in Game 2 on Friday night.

B23B6C00-8056-40D5-8AB4-6C424D32BBD6
gettyimages-1398398308-594x594
gettyimages-1398399133-594x594

The Mavs have shown resiliency in these playoffs, as they’ve come back from series deficits twice, including their first-round series against the Utah Jazz with superstar Luka Doncic missing the first three games. However, coming back against this championship-tested Warriors group presents an even tougher challenge.

Aside from the series shifting back to Dallas for Games 3 and 4, something else that could potentially benefit the Mavs is the injury status of Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. On Saturday, he was listed as questionable (ankle soreness) for Game 3 on the Warriors’ official injury report, although coach Steve Kerr expects him to play.

In two playoff games against the Mavs, Wiggins has been fantastic, as he’s averaging 17.5 points, five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal while shooting 46.2 percent from 3-point range. He’s also taken the main assignment of guarding Doncic — many times with full-court pressure.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

gettyimages-1398396912-594x594
Play

Mavs Talk: ‘Bad Defense, That's It’ - Luka Doncic After Game 2 Loss

After blowing a 19-point lead, Luka Doncic attributes the 126-117 Game 2 loss against the Warriors to “bad defense, that’s it.”

By Tomer Barazani6 hours ago
6 hours ago
F1DD5738-4098-46F9-9678-679649A383CA
Play

Ex-Mavs Guards Larkin, Beaubois Win EuroLeague Title

As the 2021-2022 season rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff7 hours ago
7 hours ago
E03E1C4C-BE81-422D-B634-141C7F3FE4C4
Play

Mavs Game 2 Loss: 3 Reasons to Blame ‘Work Through It’ Coach Jason Kidd

"We died in the third quarter by shooting that many 3's ..." - Kidd.

By Mike Fisher9 hours ago
9 hours ago
gettyimages-1398022632-594x594
Luka Doncic, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks
gettyimages-1398396912-594x594

Will Wiggins be able to keep up that kind of production with his ankle potentially giving him problems? Will the energetic home crowd at American Airlines Center have an impact in the same way it has in previous rounds? As we wait to find out those answers, we do know one thing — the Mavs remain confident that they can get back on track, no matter how challenging it might be.

“It's the worst,” said Doncic when asked about being down 2-0 again. “Like I said, they're a championship team. … We can't look back. What happened happened, so we've got to move on.

“A lot of guys played great. I think offensively we were fine. It's just the defensive end we've got to improve a lot.”

gettyimages-1398396912-594x594
News

Mavs Talk: ‘Bad Defense, That's It’ - Luka Doncic After Game 2 Loss

By Tomer Barazani6 hours ago
F1DD5738-4098-46F9-9678-679649A383CA
News

Ex-Mavs Guards Larkin, Beaubois Win EuroLeague Title

By DallasBasketball.com Staff7 hours ago
E03E1C4C-BE81-422D-B634-141C7F3FE4C4
News

Mavs Game 2 Loss: 3 Reasons to Blame ‘Work Through It’ Coach Jason Kidd

By Mike Fisher9 hours ago
549C97F7-FE69-45FB-B1D2-93745AF94CC6
News

LeBron Next Coach: 2 With Texas Ties Among Lakers Finalists

By Mike Fisher13 hours ago
gettyimages-1398402499-594x594
News

Mavs-Warriors Game 2 Donuts: Dallas Dries Up in 126-117 Loss

By Richie Whitt23 hours ago
gettyimages-1398398308-594x594
News

Doncic's 42 Not Enough As Warriors Take 2-0 WCF Lead Over Mavs

By Dalton Trigg23 hours ago
gettyimages-1398399039-594x594
News

Luka Doncic’s Mavs Collapse at Warriors in Game 2 Loss: Live Scoring Final

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
gettyimages-1398022600-594x594
News

How Warriors' Offense Put Mavs Into Blender: Can Dallas Adjust Game 2?

By Grant AfsethMay 20, 2022