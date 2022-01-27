Hawks NBA Trade Price For Collins; Opportunity For Mavs?

The Dallas Mavericks have once again been linked as a potential John Collins trade suitor in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks. Do they have enough?

The Dallas Mavericks approach the NBA trade deadline with a variety of long-term factors to take into consideration when evaluating any potential move. Above of all else, retaining Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith have been frequently discussed.

Could the Mavericks instead look to make an aggressive move in order to capitalize on a vulnerable Western Conference playoff landscape? One name that has been linked to the Mavs at times has been Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, who is once again in the forefront of league trade talks.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the asking price for John Collins is 'surprisingly' not as high as expected. The Atlanta Hawks are seeking a first-round pick and starting caliber player in return, but there's speculation they could actually net more in return.

It's already been reported in the past that Dallas has been 'trying to get into the mix' for Collins. That was also at a time when Myles Turner was still thought to be a potential trade target, too. The main concern, though, has been whether the Mavericks can appeal to the Hawks, of course.

Fischer also reported that, while the Mavericks were mentioned as an interested suitor dating back to 2020, the Hawks have been linked to Jerami Grant ahead of the NBA trade deadline and also have interest in Derrick White as a potential trade target.

There's a few key factors to take into consideration when pondering the Mavericks as a potential suitor for Collins. For starters, what level of first-round pick would the Hawks be seeking?

The Mavericks are currently fifth in the Western Conference but cannot move their 2022 first-round pick in a trade deadline deal due to the Stepien Rule anyway. The protections on the 2023 first-round pick the Mavericks dealt in the Kristaps Porzingis trade carry through 2025, too.

The limitations to what the Mavericks can offer in terms of draft compensation at the moment limit them to moving either a 2027 or 2028 first-round pick. The 2023 first-round pick owed to the Knicks would need to convey before those limitations subside.

There isn't much value for a front office regime to take on a pick so far out, especially from Atlanta's perspective when the team is already struggling to meet current expectation as it stands.

There is also the problem of the Hawks already moving on from Cam Reddish to alleviate adding future financial burden to their books. Taking on then having to pay either Jalen Brunson or Dorian Finney-Smith likely wouldn't carry strong appeal.

The only player the Mavericks could theoretically put on the table in trade talks of at least a comparable caliber is Kristaps Porzingis. The Hawks' focus to build around Trae Young and Clint Capela makes the fit untenable in such a scenario.

There are simply plenty of other teams with the capability to outbid the Mavericks in a potential John Collins trade at the Feb. 10 deadline given the various restrictions Dallas faces.