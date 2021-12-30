Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    Bad Beat: Porzingis' Missed Layup Cost A Man Over $76,000

    A missed layup by Dallas Mavs big man Kristaps Porzingis cost a betting man over $76,000 on a parlay in a brutal betting loss.
    DALLAS - A missed layup by Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis cost a betting man over $76,000 on a parlay in a brutal betting loss. The bet was for which NBA players would hit make the first basket; the bettor impressively correctly picked Jaylen Brown, Devin Booker and Rudy Gobert.

    It came down to the late night tip off between the Mavericks and Sacramento Kings - If Porzingis made the first basket, a $100 bet would turn into $76,220. 

    Imagine the bettor's heart break when Porzingis what looked like a wide-open, easy lay up... That he then missed.

    Ouch.

    The agony continued for the Mavs as the Kings downed Dallas at the final buzzer, winning 95-94. The Mavs were 1.5-point favorites vs. the Kings. With Luka Doncic missing his ninth game in a row, Porzingis and Jalen Brunson led the Mavs, scoring 24 and 25 points, respectively. Porzingis also chipped in with seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks, and Brunson dished out six assists of his own.

    "Not our best performance, and that’s on us,” said Porzingis. “We take full responsibility and what we’ve got to do is take this loss, take this feeling — this feeling that sucks — and take it and use it as fuel for the next game."

    Not to be overlooked by all the late-game drama was the results of Isaiah Thomas' Mavericks debut. After being signed just four hours before tip-off, the 5-foot-9 Thomas totaled six points on 3-of-8 shooting in 13 minutes of action.

    The Mavs and Kings will do it all over again on Friday night in Sacramento. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT.

