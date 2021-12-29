BREAKING: Mavs Plan To Sign Isaiah Thomas

The Dallas Mavericks are planning to sign veteran guard Isaiah Thomas per reports.

The Dallas Mavericks have made a variety of signings since they have been impacted by the NBA health and safety protocol.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks plan to sign Isaiah Thomas. He is expected to join the team in Sacramento before Wednesday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

Thomas' return to the NBA this season began with the Los Angeles Lakers, who opted to not sign him to a second 10-day contract.

The production Thomas provided the Lakers during his four appearances included averages of 9.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 25.2 minutes per game. He shot just 30.8 percent from the floor and 22.7 percent from beyond the arc.

With Thomas, who stands at 5-foot-9, there always comes concerns about his lack of size on the defensive end. Teams have hunted him on switches throughout his NBA career for this very reason and the decline in his offensive production has made teams pass on taking that risk.

During the offseason, Thomas took part in a three-player workout for the Mavericks alongside Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis. Stephenson has since signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Atlanta Hawks while Ellis continues to remain unsigned.

There was information from the workout also from Charania starting that Thomas appeared 'to be in great shape ... as he works to make an NBA return."

The Mavericks currently hold a 16-17 record and rank eighth in the Western Conference standings.