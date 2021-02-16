BREAKING: Mavs Vs. Pistons Postponed Due To Winter Weather

Dallas' next home game at the American Airlines Center, scheduled for Wednesday night against the visiting Detroit Pistons, is being shut down

DALLAS - On Tuesday morning, the Dallas Mavericks first decided to cancel media availability at practice due to a power outage at the team's downtown workout facility.

Shortly thereafter came word that Dallas' next home game at the American Airlines Center, scheduled for Wednesday night against the visiting Detroit Pistons, is also being shut down due to an order from Texas governor Greg Abbott.

A "state of emergency'' has been declared in response to the severe weather that has impacted all activities, and even safety, in DFW.

Safe travel for all involved is among the many issues here. Also of concern is the use of energy needed to stage a game at an arena when millions of people across the state of Texans are without power in their homes.

This sort of weather in DFW is a rarity; as our Richie Whitt wrote on Monday in reflection on "The Top 10 Bad-Weather Games In DFW History'' ....

On the most bone-chilling February 14 in the recorded history of Dallas-Fort Worth, the Dallas Mavericks’ star chilled an otherwise steamy 44-point performance by missing an open 3-pointer that would have likely forced overtime in the 121-118 loss to the Portland Trailblazers. After making five of his first seven triples, Doncic’s most important shot succumbed to DFW’s Valentine’s Vortex.

“I thought it was in,” Doncic said. “It went in and out, so I was disappointed and that’s on me. I should have hit the shot.”

READ MORE: Doncic Scores 44, But Lillard's Blazers End Mavs Win Streak

While the Mavs were left without a much-needed victory, much of Dallas remains without power amidst one of its most frigid Winter blasts.

Sunday’s low of 9 degrees shattered the old record of 15, set in 1915 when the sport of basketball prohibited players to shoot after dribbling. Area snowfall totals of 4 inches also broke record amounts established in 1951.

For the first time, the Metroplex is under a Wind Chill Warning with “feels like” temperatures expected to plunge to minus-30 Tuesday morning.

CONTINUE READING: 'Luka Went Cold': Top 10 DFW Bad-Weather Games