Brittney Griner BREAKING: Russia Frees WNBA Legend in Prisoner Swap

Brittney Griner, the Baylor legend and WNBA superstar, is being freed by Russia, which has imprisoned her for allegedly being caught carrying vape cartridges with marijuana oil. … with the United States government executing a “prisoner” exchange involving convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout

It’s was on Feb. 17 when Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport after local police allegedly found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. The timing was horrid, as since that time Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. has labeled Griner as “wrongfully detained,” her detention has been officially extended, and …

Russian state media has reported that the asking price for Griner’s return be Viktor Bout

In November 2007, Bout was arrested and sentenced to 25 years in a U.S. prison, where he remains today. Yahoo reported months ago that “Bout has been at the top of the Kremlin’s prisoner exchange wish list. Russia has repeatedly signaled its willingness to do a potential swap for jailed Americans, but so far the U.S. has been unwilling to part with Bout.”

That has changed. Brittney Griner is coming home.

