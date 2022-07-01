Skip to main content

Bye-Bye, Brunson: Mavs’ Jalen Signs Huge Knicks Contract

The Mavericks had initially hoped a five-year, $106 million contract offer would be enough to secure Brunson's signature.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks gave themselves an assignment entering NBA Free agency: re-sign Jalen Brunson.

They failed the assignment, as staying with the Mavs obviously wasn’t Brunson’s top priority.

Brunson on Thursday agreed to a four-year, $104 million contract with the New York Knicks shortly after NBA free agency began. There was a bit of a dog-and-pony show with the Knicks announcing that they were “meeting” with the player … but that smelled mostly like a reaction to the Mavericks’ gripes about “tampering.”

The Mavs were set to meet with Brunson at one point, but that meeting was called off after Dallas realized it was going to be a waste of time.

After pulling off a career-best year with averages of 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, Brunson followed it with postseason heroics. With Luka Doncic sidelined for the first three games of the Mavericks' first-round series against the Utah Jazz, Brunson averaged 32.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

Brunson's perceived value soared after leading the Mavericks to a 2-1 record to begin their series against the Jazz without Doncic. He continued to make a significant impact with averages of 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 18 playoff games as the Mavericks made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

The Mavericks had initially hoped a five-year, $106 million contract offer would be enough to secure Brunson's signature.

Now, the Mavs must shift focus to other options in both free agency and trades in order to replace the void Brunson leaves behind. Signing JaVale McGee is a small step. Dreaming about Kevin Durant is next-level.

Helping Luka Doncic is a must-do..

