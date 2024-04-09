Charlotte Hornets' Grant Williams Speaks on Dallas Mavs Trade, P.J. Washington & Daniel Gafford's Impact

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night for the first time since the NBA trade deadline. Former Mavs forward Grant Williams spoke to reporters about the impact Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington have had since the trades.

Almost exactly two months since the NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks are facing off against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night in a game that should have a lot of different emotions.

Before the deadline, Dallas traded Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a first-round pick to Charlotte for P.J. Washington, who has turned out to be a defensive ace during his time with the team. Williams, who struggled during his short time in Dallas, has been relatively quiet since the move was made, but he spoke to reporters on Tuesday about the trade, as well as the Mavs' success that has followed.

“I know the area, I'm thankful just to be with this team. I love the guys. It'll be cool," Williams said of taking on the Mavs for the first time since the trade.

"It's different because I was there for half of the year compared to Boston, when I was there for four, I still have the relationships with those guys. It's going to be cool, but it wasn't as like we didn't go deep playoff runs, everything else. So it might be a little different feelings wise, but at the same time, I still have a lot of care for those guys and want their success. I’m happy to see them really succeed."

Williams continued: "[I haven't been following the Mavs] super close, but I know Gafford ... the Gafford edition has been huge. I think that was the most-needed thing, especially for the team. He’s been phenomenal for the team. Not only from a rebounding perspective but from a defensive perspective as well – protecting the paint, his physicality, his motor. It’s like Dwight Powell with a seven-foot body and wingspan and ability to block shots. So it's really good for the team.”

Williams also gave his thoughts on Washington, saying that he believes the former Hornets forward "deserves the ability to play for a contending team."

“It's funny because I'm not saying I'm super close with P.J. from a personal perspective, but we've known each other since we were in college, you know," Williams said. "My dad and his dad are very close, and they talk all the time, so we all knew what was coming, and there was this whole joke of, like, should we buy each other's houses? It was a goofy thing, but it was really cool.

"I'm happy for him. He deserves the ability to play for a contending team. The success of a team like Dallas and being able to be home around those who love him and care about him, as well as he offers a lot to that team in terms of the versatility and size, being able to play small ball five. I think it's a great addition for them.”

Despite the breakup between the Mavs and Williams intially seeming to be rocky, it appears that there are no hard feelings on either side. Both Williams and Washington seem to fit better with their new teams, and that's all that really matters going forward.

After spending the first four and a half seasons of his career in Charlotte, Washington's emotions will likely be stronger than Williams' on Tuesday, as he'll be playing in front of the Hornets' fan base that supported him and watched him grow up for nearly half a decade.