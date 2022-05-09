Skip to main content

‘He Put His Hands on My Mom!’ Dallas Mavs Eject Fan After Incident with Chris Paul Family

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated.”

DALLAS - Sunday’s Dallas Mavs’ Game playoff win over Phoenix was a victory of flopping and physicality.

But Suns star Chris Paul - who fouled out of the 111-101 Dallas win while making zero impact - is testifying that there was an intolerable level of physicality in the AAC stands as well.

“He put his hands on my mom, he put his hands on my mom!” Paul says to a security guard moments after the 37-year-old point guard was disqualified from the Mother’s Day game.

And the Mavs are acknowledging the incident, noting that the fan was ejected from the building.

Immediately after the game, Paul talked briefly about the outcome, saying the Mavericks’ series-tying and second straight win “was like a blur.”

And he tweeted his complaint about a fan putting his hands on Paul’s mother.

“Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families,” he wrote. “F—- that!!”

In fact, Paul is likely well-aware of the NBA conduct policy for fans, which covers both verbal and physical actions and can call for not only an ejection but also a permanent ban from NBA games of an offending ticket-holder.

ESPN reports that “a source familiar with” the situation says Paul's mother “had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul's wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul's kids witnessed it.”

"They felt very unsafe," the source said.

As the teams move to Game 5 in Phoenix on Tuesday, the NBA surely will look into the incident further. And they will have the Mavs’ cooperation.

“The Dallas Mavericks,” their statement reads, “are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

