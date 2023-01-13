‘Our Relationship is Better’: Mavs’ Christian Wood on Connection with Jason Kidd

Despite a distant and potentially rocky start, the relationship between Christian Wood and Jason Kidd has ascended, just as the Mavericks have.

The Dallas Mavericks (24-19) started the season off in an inconsistent rhythm as they found themselves sitting under .500 after 31 games.

One question surrounding the team at that time was why newly acquired versatile big man Christian Wood was coming off the bench opposed to being in the starting lineup — especially when it seemed as if he was the Mavs’ second-best player.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd dealt with that topic for weeks in press conferences. Despite the obvious of Dallas' ceiling being higher with Wood on the floor with Doncic, Kidd hinted at defensive struggles as being the main reason Wood wasn’t starting.

That kind of start can potentially put a strain on a player’s relationship with a coach, but as of late, Wood says his communication and relationship with Kidd has gotten better. He provided more details on that to NBA.com in a recent interview.

"We have been communicating throughout the season. Before, we barely said a few words to each other," Wood said of his relationship with Kidd. "Now we're having full conversations with each other. We’re going to dinner, seeing each other and talking to each other. Our relationship has gotten better."

And the improvement in their relationship has showed on the court, as Wood has now taken ownership of the starting center position, as his play has taken a turn for the better. The team’s play overall has also had an uptick as well.

Since Wood officially entered the starting lineup, the Mavericks hold a 9-5 record. He’s averaging 20.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game during that span.

Specifically, Wood's attention to detail and impact on the defensive end has skyrocketed since he landed in the starting lineup, which is what presumably held Kidd back from making the move early on in the season.

"He's just telling me how good I'm doing, what I can do better and where I can affect the game," Wood said. "He’s telling me where to be the low man to try to block some extra shots. It’s stuff of that nature."

If their relationship, and Kidd's trust in Wood, continues to blossom, the ceiling for the current fourth-seeded Mavericks should continue to rise as well.

