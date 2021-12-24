Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    'NBA COVID Chaos': Scrappy Dallas Mavs Fall to Bucks, 102-95

    The severely undermanned Dallas Mavericks gave the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks all they could handle, but the Bucks still came out on top, 102-95
    DALLAS - With six replacement players on the Dallas Mavericks roster, COVID-19 chaos took center stage as the Mavericks hosted the NBA's defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. In Dallas' last home game at the American Airlines Center in 2021, the Mavs lost to the Bucks 102-95. 

    Dallas was without 10 players tonight, including seven Mavs at various stages in the league’s COVID safety protocols. Dallas star Luka Doncic (protocols) was out for his sixth-straight game, after missing the first five while dealing with soreness in his left ankle. Plus, Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) missed his second-straight game. Six of the Mavs' 13 available players were replacement players.

    For the Bucks, perennial MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo is also on the health and safety protocols list. Milwaukee got the win without Donte DiVincenzo and Bobby Portis, who are also in health and safety protocols. 

    The Bucks shooting was extremely streaky to start, going scoreless for 8 minutes to end the first quarter before rallying back. Dallas led 23-15 after the first quarter and held onto a 43-41 lead at halftime with much thanks to scoring by committee. 

    The Mavs had 10 different players score tonight, including Brandon Knight who was signed earlier today to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance. Despite most of the team never playing together before tonight, Dallas was able jell enough to keep it close until the end of the fourth quarter. Frank Ntilikina scored a season-high 14 points for the Mavs and Jalen Brunson led the team with 19. Marquese Chriss, a 2016 lottery pick, added 13 points off the bench but fouled out with three minutes left in the game. 

    The Bucks pulled away in the fourth quarter with sharpshooting from Khris Middleton and DeMarcus Cousins who scored 26 and 22 respectively.

    Dallas is still searching for ways to win without their star to stay competitive in the Western Conference playoff race. The Mavs are 6-12 since mid-November when Doncic injured his ankle, and have now fallen back under .500 with a 15-16 record.

    Next up, a Mavericks holiday special. Dallas begins a five-game road trip on Christmas night in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz. The matchup is the final game of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate (9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN).

