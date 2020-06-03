Cuban Says Doncic Is Ready To Go For Mavs Playoff Run

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed some good news for Mavs fans everywhere, revealing that Luka Doncic is fully healed, after dealing with a hand injury since February

"Luka's hand was hurt, right? Now it's not hurt," Cuban revealed in an interview with Frank Isola on SiriusXM radio. "When (Doncic and Porzingis) play together and we have a full squad, we're really good you know? And the confidence in our guys is great."

Doncic, who injured his left thumb in a 109-103 win. over the Spurs in February, was hampered by the injury for the next few weeks of play.

Despite the injury, however, Doncic still managed to perform admirably over that stretch, averaging 28.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 8.6 assists in seven games. For the year, Doncic was averaging 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists, and was a borderline MVP candidate.

Due to the NBA's Hiatus from the Coronavirus pandemic, the Mavericks as a whole were given a unique opportunity to heal, with a good portion of their roster having been beaten up throughout the grind of the season.

Now fully healthy, (with the exception of Dwight Powell and Jalen Brunson) the Mavericks will head into the resumed season and playoffs with a chance to make some noise.

As it stands now, however, the seventh seed Mavericks would face the juggernaut that is the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers, led by a pair of MVP caliber talents in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

"We've got some sleepers on this team, Seth (Curry) and Timmy Hardaway, and guys who can really play," Cuban said in the interview. "Dwight (Powell), unfortunately, and Jalen (Brunson) got hurt. But, I mean, when you talk to our guys, there's nobody on this squad that doesn't feel like we can't beat any team. "

The league is tentatively set to resume play on July 31st in Orlando, with the number of teams as of yet to be determined.

"Everbody is just frothing," said Cuban. "Everybody can't wait to get back. You know, these guys are athletes. they're professional basketball players. This is what they love to do and they want to play. And so, you know, everybody is really, really looking forward to figuring this out.