Make Way for Cowboys: Mavs vs. Clippers Start Time Changed Due to NFL Schedule

The NBA made appropriate changes to the Dallas Mavericks’ Sunday schedule in light of the Dallas Cowboys' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers having a conflicting start time.

Let the record show … the NFL is king and will not budge.

Christmas Day might be the only exception, but on Thursday, the NFL's postseason presence influenced the NBA to move up the Dallas Mavericks game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers to an earlier start time.

Initially, the Mavs were scheduled to face the Clippers at the American Airlines Center on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. central. Despite that being a decent start time for a Sunday NBA game, the Dallas Cowboys have a playoff game vs. the San Francisco 49ers an hour prior. Appropriate changes were made so fans can enjoy both contests.

The NBA pushed up the Mavs-Clippers start time to 1:30 p.m. CT, saving Dallas sports fans the sacrifice of choosing between their favorite professional basketball and football team.

Despite the NBA's kind gesture of moving time slots for Dallas sports fans, the NFL's imposing ways haven't always done the NBA favors. Until recently, the NBA on TNT crew axed their Thursday broadcast due to the Thursday Night Football airings.

The Mavericks' last game vs. the Clippers ended with a loss, as Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Mavs and Clippers season series is tied at 1-1, as Dallas won a close game in its first matchup with Los Angeles.

As an added note, the Mavs' Black Excellence Night will also have an updated start time at 9 a.m. at the Michelob Ultra Lounge in the AAC. Make sure to plan accordingly, as the party ends as soon as the game tips off.

