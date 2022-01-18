"Pride" and Defending Home Court: GAMEDAY vs. Raptors

If Dallas can defend home court, it will be its 10th victory in 11 games.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks look to keep their hot streak alive when they host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening. The showdown at American Airlines Center is the front end of a back-to-back for the Mavs. If Dallas can defend home court, it will be its 10th victory in 11 games.

Dallas star Luka Doncic is fresh off his fifth triple-double of the season in the Mavs victory vs. OKC on Monday night. However Doncic, the franchise leader in triple-doubles (41), was 0-for-6 from the three-point line.

Will it be a bounce-back game for Doncic's shooting? How about Kristaps Porzingis, who was visibly frustrated when he got benched for the final four minutes of Monday's game? Porzingis is on a 30-minute restriction after returning from COVID protocols... But getting dunked on by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added to the drama.

Dallas looks to continue its stingy defense, which leads the league in defensive rating (98) while allowing an average of 94.5 points over the last 10 games. The Mavs aggressiveness is a main reason they have risen to the fifth-seed in the Western Conference standings.

History proves we could be in for a close battle... 14 of the last 17 meetings have been decided by single digits between these two teams.

The Raptors have also been great on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 100.6 points per game over their last five games. However, Toronto was forced to go with a seven-man rotation on Wednesday with Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch sidelined.

FUN FACT: The matchup features a season-high 17 international players from 13 countries, including a season-high nine players from Europe.

FLASHBACK: Dallas won the first matchup between the two teams this season, in October in Toronto.

INJURY REPORT: Reggie Bullock (right knee soreness) is questionable; Maxi Kleber (left knee soreness) is questionable.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (25-19) VS. TORONTO RAPTORS (21-20)

WHEN: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 4-point favorites over the Raptors.

NEXT: The Phoenix Suns come to Dallas on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff on TNT.

LAST WORD: Coach Jason Kidd on Dallas' recent success:

“They truly take pride in trying to hold teams under 100 points. They’re sharing the ball on the offensive end. No matter who shoots it they want to share the ball and use the pass as a weapon."