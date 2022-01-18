Mavs Donuts: Dallas Drama in Win Over Thunder; NBA Roundup

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: MAVS PICK UP WIN VS. THUNDER…BARELY

The Mavs picked up their ninth win in their last 10 games, but it didn't come without a little bit of drama at the end… not just with the game itself, but with Kristaps Porzingis getting benched for the final four minutes.

DONUT 2: ALL-IN FOR JAYLEN BROWN?

Could the Mavericks shock the league and call up the Boston Celtics for a trade with Jaylen Brown? It might not be as far off of an idea as you may think. Let’s make a deal.

DONUT 3: JALEN DUE FOR A BIG PAY DAY?

Jalen Brunson is set to hit free agency this offseason, and he could make up to $20 million per year if he gets what he wants. He’s certainly earned himself a big pay raise with how well he’s played for the Mavs this season.

DONUT 4: TURNER TURNING TO DALLAS?

As the trade deadline approaches, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is becoming one of the league's hottest commodities — and the Mavericks are favored to land him. Will his foot injury affect his trade price?

DONUT 5: ON THIS DAY, 1972

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West, sank a last-second, 20-foot jumper to lead the Western Conference to a 112-110 All-Star victory over the Eastern Conference, as he garnered MVP honors.

DONUT 6: CJ RETURNS, BLAZERS WIN

After missing the past 18 games with a collapsed lung and the birth of his first child, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum made his return to the team, scoring 16 points in a 98-88 win over the Orlando Magic.

DONUT 7: BATUM'S 32 PUSHES CLIPPERS PAST PACERS

Los Angeles Clippers wing Nicolas Batum scored a season-high 32 points in a 139-133 win over the Indiana Pacers.

DONUT 8: CAVS SPOIL KYRIE'S CLEVELAND RETURN IN WIN VS. NETS

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 27 points, but the Cleveland Cavaliers picked up a 114-107 win.

DONUT 9: WIZARDS PUT SPELL ON SIXERS

Seven Washington Wizards scored in double figures, including 18 from Montrezl Harrell, in a 117-98 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Acting head coach Joseph Blair picked up his first win as head coach.

DONUT 10: HOLY JA!

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant added this layup to his highlight reel in a 119-106 win over the Chicago Bulls.

DONUT 11: MILES MAKES HIS MARK

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges scored a career-high 38 points in a 97-87 win over the New York Knicks.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks are off tonight but continue their homestand against the Toronto Raptors in Dallas on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.