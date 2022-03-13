'Incredible Day': Mavs Win at Boston as Jason Kidd Reflects on Kevin Garnett HOF Career

Ahead of his jersey retirement with the Celtics, Dallas Mavericks' coach Jason Kidd praises Kevin Garnett on his latest career accomplishment.

The Boston Celtics retired Kevin Garnett's jersey on Sunday, following a 95-92 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Garnett's No. 5 will be the 24th retired jersey by the franchise — the most in NBA history.

Garnett battled several Hall-of-Famers throughout his 21 years in the NBA, including Mavericks' coach Jason Kidd.

Garnett and Kidd played each other 49 times in regular-season and post-season play. Garnett came away with a winning record of 29-20, but Kidd went 4-2 in playoff matchups.

"This is an incredible day for the Celtics to retire No. 5," Kidd said during his pre-game press conference. "K.G. is a champion. For him, it's well-deserved. I am happy to see that he is in the building today and to see his number go up into the rafters."

The two Hall-of-Famers never played together in the NBA. But Garnett and Kidd shared the court as teammates during the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. The duo helped Team USA win their 12th Olympic gold medal in history.

While leading Team USA to an 8-0 record, Garnett averaged a team-best 9.1 rebounds during the tournament. Kidd averaged a team-high 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals.

"As a teammate, you are talking about someone who comes to work every day," Kidd said. "The output that he puts into practice alone — it's incredible. He had so much energy, and he was fun to be around. You knew you had to be ready."

Kidd had the opportunity to coach Garnett during the 2013-14 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets. Kidd described Garnett as a coach's dream due to his work ethic and competitiveness. The Nets went 44-38 during Kidd's lone season as coach.

As a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team — along with Kidd — Garnett established himself as an all-time great. An NBA champion with the Celtics in 2008, Garnett's career accomplishments include 15 All-Star appearances. One Defensive Player of the Year ('08). And one NBA MVP award as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2004.

In 2020, Garnett was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame — alongside Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.