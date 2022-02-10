Goran Dragic Expected to Sign With Mavs, Unite with Luka Doncic

Long-time Luka Doncic mentor Goran Dragic could finally be on his way to joining The Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA trade deadline is in full effect, many deals have already been announced, and others are still being discussed with less than three hours remaining.

One of those trades has included Toronto Raptors Goran Dragic, who is a great friend of Luka Doncic, being dealt to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thad Young.

The Spurs will also reportedly receive a protected first-round pick in the deal.

The Dallas Mavericks have long been favored as the eventual landing spot for Dragic when he hits the buyout market, and that apparently hasn’t changed as of Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Dragic is expected to sign with Doncic and the Mavs once he completes a contract buyout with the Spurs.

"Upon completion of an expected buyout between Goran Dragic and the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas Mavericks will be the favorites to add the veteran point guard, league sources tell @YahooSports," NBA Insider Chris B. Haynes tweeted.

Although the Mavs will have some competition for Dragic’s services, as NBA reporter Marc Stein reports, there has been enough smoke - and words from Dragic himself - for us to believe that he will ultimately put pen to paper in Dallas.

The 16-year pro has seen the floor for just five games this year for Toronto and is averaging 13.9 points and 4.8 assists for his career. In his final game for the Raptors before leaving the team indefinitely for personal reasons, Dragic scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go with five rebounds and three assists in a close loss to the Detroit Pistons.