Skip to main content

Goran Dragic Expected to Sign With Mavs, Unite with Luka Doncic

Long-time Luka Doncic mentor Goran Dragic could finally be on his way to joining The Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA trade deadline is in full effect, many deals have already been announced, and others are still being discussed with less than three hours remaining.

One of those trades has included Toronto Raptors Goran Dragic, who is a great friend of Luka Doncic, being dealt to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thad Young.

The Spurs will also reportedly receive a protected first-round pick in the deal.

The Dallas Mavericks have long been favored as the eventual landing spot for Dragic when he hits the buyout market, and that apparently hasn’t changed as of Thursday.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17027574
Play

Goran Dragic Expected to Sign With Mavs, Unite with Luka Doncic

Long-time Luka Doncic mentor Goran Dragic could finally be on his way to joining The Dallas Mavericks.

2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
A9B9989D-F094-40B5-9FC8-7AC2F21DE6CE
Play

Kristaps Porzingis Trade to Toronto Raptors ‘Framework’: Dallas Mavs Rumor

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to the Toronto Raptors with Kristaps Porzingis involved as the NBA Trade Deadline nears.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17643000
Play

NBA Trade Deadline Report: Will Mavs Be ‘Left Wanting?’

The Dallas Mavericks have yet to get a deal done ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Are they expected to get something done?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17014408_168388359_lowres
USATSI_17027574
USATSI_17159887
GettyImages-847034748-e1634932155817
dragic-doncic-brothers

According to multiple reports, Dragic is expected to sign with Doncic and the Mavs once he completes a contract buyout with the Spurs. 

"Upon completion of an expected buyout between Goran Dragic and the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas Mavericks will be the favorites to add the veteran point guard, league sources tell @YahooSports," NBA Insider Chris B. Haynes tweeted.

Although the Mavs will have some competition for Dragic’s services, as NBA reporter Marc Stein reports, there has been enough smoke - and words from Dragic himself - for us to believe that he will ultimately put pen to paper in Dallas.

The 16-year pro has seen the floor for just five games this year for Toronto and is averaging 13.9 points and 4.8 assists for his career. In his final game for the Raptors before leaving the team indefinitely for personal reasons, Dragic scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go with five rebounds and three assists in a close loss to the Detroit Pistons.

USATSI_17027574
News

Goran Dragic Expected to Sign With Mavs, Unite with Luka Doncic

2 minutes ago
A9B9989D-F094-40B5-9FC8-7AC2F21DE6CE
News

Kristaps Porzingis Trade to Toronto Raptors ‘Framework’: Dallas Mavs Rumor

1 hour ago
USATSI_17643000
News

NBA Trade Deadline Report: Will Mavs Be ‘Left Wanting?’

1 hour ago
7FEE0C61-63B2-418D-BEE5-ED9BFCCCF022
News

NBA Trade Deadline Discourse; Mavs Handling Business?

1 hour ago
116BA97B-8029-4B15-AE48-A292D7F8220E
News

REPORT: Mavs Discuss Trade with Wizards for Dinwiddie; NBA Tracker

2 hours ago
USATSI_17220358
News

Mavs Donuts: Trade Deadline Final Hours; Luka, Dallas Battles Clippers

4 hours ago
luka clips
News

'Learning From Playoff Past': Doncic Continues Surge; Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Clippers

11 hours ago
USATSI_17034542-scaled
News

Mavs Stat of the Week: Bullock Could Be Dallas' Playoff X-Factor

14 hours ago