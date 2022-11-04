Skip to main content

Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Ahead of Monday's Matchup with Mavs

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been suspended by the team just a few days before the second matchup of the season with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star guard Kyrie Irving just four days before the team's road matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Irving will be suspended without pay for "no less than five games" until he "satisfies a series of objective remedial measures." The decision stemmed from Irving's refusal to say that he does not hold antisemitic beliefs unequivocally in what was one of many recent opportunities to do so.

The Nets released a statement following the announcement of Irving's suspension. The 30-year-old has received recent criticism after openly supporting a book and documentary on social media that promotes antisemitism.

"Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.

"We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity - but failed - to clarify."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

819C16BF-1EDE-4972-8DA7-1C7C1AA5AE77
Play

Spencer Dinwiddie Hopes Mavs Fans Respect Dwight Powell’s Elite Work Ethic

Say what you will about Dallas Mavericks big man Dwight Powell and his limitations, but one thing that can’t be disputed is his elite work ethic. His teammate Spencer Dinwiddie wants Mavs fans to have a new level of respect for what Powell brings to the table.

By Dalton Trigg
cuban pickle
Play

Mark Cuban, Pickleball Owner; Luka Doncic, Mavs Top Jazz; LeBron’s Lakers Streaking?

As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
USATSI_19348878
Play

Luka Doncic Praises Mavs Teammate Christian Wood: 'He’s An Amazing Player’

Luka Doncic led the way with 33 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 103-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, but Christian Wood also provided a lot of help by posting an efficient 21 points off the bench. Doncic says the Mavs must use the versatile big man more going forward.

By Dalton Trigg

Irving, a seven-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection, is averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season.

In Dallas' 129-125 overtime win over the Nets on Oct. 27, Irving posted a season-high 39 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and four blocks.

The Mavs and Nets will tip-off at 8:45 p.m. CT from American Airlines Center on Monday. Dallas hosts the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

819C16BF-1EDE-4972-8DA7-1C7C1AA5AE77
News

Spencer Dinwiddie Hopes Mavs Fans Respect Dwight Powell’s Elite Work Ethic

By Dalton Trigg
cuban pickle
News

Mark Cuban, Pickleball Owner; Luka Doncic, Mavs Top Jazz; LeBron’s Lakers Streaking?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
USATSI_19348878
News

Luka Doncic Praises Mavs Teammate Christian Wood: 'He’s An Amazing Player’

By Dalton Trigg
2C8D03F3-86EB-40C5-943C-3A46E716E196
News

Mavs Could Benefit From Mike Conley Trade with Jazz, But at What Cost?

By Dalton Trigg
USATSI_19347882
News

Luka Doncic Ties Wilt Chamberlain in Mavs’ Thrilling Win Over Jazz

By Dalton Trigg
USATSI_19307958
News

Ben Simmons Trade Rumor: Could Mavs Be West Team Nets Contacted?

By Michael Mulford
USATSI_19333215
News

Mavs Step Back: Jazz Preview, Luka’s Scoring Streak & The Kidd-Wood Dynamic

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks
News

'He Deserves More Minutes': Mavs' Josh Green Making Impact Amid Development

By Grant Afseth