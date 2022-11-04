Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Ahead of Monday's Matchup with Mavs
The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star guard Kyrie Irving just four days before the team's road matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.
Irving will be suspended without pay for "no less than five games" until he "satisfies a series of objective remedial measures." The decision stemmed from Irving's refusal to say that he does not hold antisemitic beliefs unequivocally in what was one of many recent opportunities to do so.
The Nets released a statement following the announcement of Irving's suspension. The 30-year-old has received recent criticism after openly supporting a book and documentary on social media that promotes antisemitism.
"Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.
"We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity - but failed - to clarify."
Spencer Dinwiddie Hopes Mavs Fans Respect Dwight Powell’s Elite Work Ethic
Say what you will about Dallas Mavericks big man Dwight Powell and his limitations, but one thing that can’t be disputed is his elite work ethic. His teammate Spencer Dinwiddie wants Mavs fans to have a new level of respect for what Powell brings to the table.
Mark Cuban, Pickleball Owner; Luka Doncic, Mavs Top Jazz; LeBron’s Lakers Streaking?
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
Luka Doncic Praises Mavs Teammate Christian Wood: 'He’s An Amazing Player’
Luka Doncic led the way with 33 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 103-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, but Christian Wood also provided a lot of help by posting an efficient 21 points off the bench. Doncic says the Mavs must use the versatile big man more going forward.
Irving, a seven-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection, is averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season.
In Dallas' 129-125 overtime win over the Nets on Oct. 27, Irving posted a season-high 39 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and four blocks.
The Mavs and Nets will tip-off at 8:45 p.m. CT from American Airlines Center on Monday. Dallas hosts the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.