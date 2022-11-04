Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Ahead of Monday's Matchup with Mavs

The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star guard Kyrie Irving just four days before the team's road matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Irving will be suspended without pay for "no less than five games" until he "satisfies a series of objective remedial measures." The decision stemmed from Irving's refusal to say that he does not hold antisemitic beliefs unequivocally in what was one of many recent opportunities to do so.

The Nets released a statement following the announcement of Irving's suspension. The 30-year-old has received recent criticism after openly supporting a book and documentary on social media that promotes antisemitism.

"Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.

"We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity - but failed - to clarify."

Irving, a seven-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection, is averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season.

In Dallas' 129-125 overtime win over the Nets on Oct. 27, Irving posted a season-high 39 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and four blocks.

The Mavs and Nets will tip-off at 8:45 p.m. CT from American Airlines Center on Monday. Dallas hosts the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.