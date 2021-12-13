Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Home Run? Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Hornets, Odds and Prediction

    Dallas hasn't won at home in nearly a month.
    Author:

    DALLAS - On the second night of a back-to-back, the Dallas Mavericks return home  to host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. The Mavs will again be without star Luka Doncic, who has been fighting soreness in his left ankle for nearly a month. He tweaked the ankle again on Friday at Indiana and could return for Wednesday's showdown against the Los Angles Lakers. 

    With Jalen Brunson starting in Doncic's place, Dallas earned a 103-84 win Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavs look to get over .500 and halt a five-game losing streak at the American Airlines Center. Dallas hasn't won at home in nearly a month. 

    The Hornets are also not at full strength; with starters LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier both on the health and safety protocol list. Jalen McDaniel, Mason Plumlee and Ish Smith are also on the COVID lost. P.J. Washington is questionable with a non-COVID illness.  

    This is the first regular-season meeting between the two teams in 2021-22. The Mavs defense will be tested as the Hornets are No. 1 in the NBA in scoring at 115.8 points per game and the No. 1 three-point shooting team at 38.4 percent.

    INJURY REPORT: Mavs: Doncic (left ankle soreness) is out; Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) is questionable; Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) is out;

    Hornets: LaMelo Ball (health and safety protocols) and Terry Rozier (health and safety protocols) are out.

    RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (13-13) VS. CHARLOTTE HORNETS (15-13)

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17334337_168388359_lowres
    Play

    Home Run? Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Hornets

    Dallas hasn't won at home in nearly a month.

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17347674
    Play

    Luka-Less Mavs Get Win at Lowly OKC

    Dallas Mavericks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road without Luka Doncic.

    12 hours ago
    Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
    Play

    Luka Injury Update: Mavs Star Speaks Out

    Luka Doncic re-aggravated his ankle injury during the second half of the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Indiana Pacers. He shared an update on his injury.

    21 hours ago

    WHEN: Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

    LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

    TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

    ODDS: The Mavs are 3.5-point favorites vs. the Hornets.

    PREDICTION: Mavs win.

    NEXT: Dallas gets a day off before hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast by ESPN. 

    FINAL WORD Brunson, after leading the team with 18 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's win:

    “When you’re missing a player like that (Doncic), it’s definitely tough. So it’s not going to be just one person (who takes up the slack). It’s going to be a unit to kind of just bring it up, just collectively bring it together.

    USATSI_17334337_168388359_lowres
    News

    Home Run? Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Hornets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17347674
    News

    Luka-Less Mavs Get Win at Lowly OKC

    12 hours ago
    Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
    News

    Luka Injury Update: Mavs Star Speaks Out

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17334335_168388359_lowres
    News

    Luka's Lingering Injury: GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Thunder

    Dec 11, 2021
    Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas Mavericks
    News

    'It Sucks To Be Us Right Now': KP on Mavs

    Dec 11, 2021
    USATSI_17323099_168388359_lowres
    News

    Mavs Shooting Debate: Cuban, Bullock and the New Ball

    Dec 11, 2021
    5AF6E6BC-7261-4076-B1FA-BD171F49D43F
    News

    Doncic & Porzingis Not Enough as Mavs Fall to Pacers, 106-93

    Dec 10, 2021
    Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers
    News

    Could Mavs Trade For Pacers' Myles Turner?

    Dec 10, 2021