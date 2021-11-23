Skip to main content
    November 23, 2021
    Dallas Mavs Injury Update: 'I'll Do Everything Possible to Play,' Says Luka Doncic

    Luka or not, others are trying to step up. But there is only one Doncic.
    The Dallas Mavericks haven't won a game in over a week and somehow it feels like longer. The Mavs look to end a three-game skid on Tuesday night vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. t's the final of two games in three days between the Mavs and Clippers. On Sunday, LA beat Dallas 97-91 and the loss dropped Dallas behind the Clippers in the Western Conference Standings (No. 5 and No. 4, respectively).

    And Luka Doncic wants to help.

    “I will do everything possible to play,'' he said after Tuesday's shoot-around in L.A., adding that he is still experiencing some knee pain - but that it was not worsened from a Monday moment when he bumped knees with a teammate.

    Mavs star Doncic has been out for all three losses, dealing with sprains in his left ankle and left knee. Doncic is officially "questionable" for Tuesday's game, especially after reportedly dealing with a bit of a setback after Monday's workout.

    Luka or not, others are trying to step up.

    In the last three games, Jalen Brunson has taken over at starting point guard and scored 56 points, with 21 rebounds and 23 assists. Kristaps Porzingis has also upped his production in Doncic's absence, averaging 23 points in the last three games. Porzingis has scored 20 or more points in six-straight games, tied for the longest 20-point streak of his career.

    The Mavs and Clippers met in the first round of the playoffs each of the last two years, and Los Angeles prevailed in both of those series after winning in six games in 2020 and in seven in 2021. 

    One issue of the day: The Clippers cancelled their morning shoot-around due to "health and safety protocols.'' There is no indication at this time that the actual playing of the game will be impacted.

    And for the Mavs, as big an issue as it gets: Can Luka play?

