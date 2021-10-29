Maxi Effort in Mavs Win Earns ‘Fantasy Value’ Award

With Kristaps Porzingis out due to back tightness, the Dallas Mavericks needed a defensive boost. Thankfully, Maxi Kleber produced a stat-stuffing effort versus the San Antonio Spurs.

DALLAS - Rarely confused for a high-profile NBA fantasy target, Dallas Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber typically provides glue-guy level production. However, in light of Kristaps Porzingis' back tightness causing his absence in the rotation, Kleber's recent performance demanded attention.

On a night where the Dallas Mavericks spiraled into a 20-point deficit at the American Airlines Center, Dallas needed every player's efforts to climb their way out of an unfortunate spot. Although not the Tim Duncan or Kawhi Leonard Spurs, playing out of a 20-point rut versus any Greg Popovich team - as Dallas did in this 104-99 win at the AAC - is no easy task.

Kleber answered the call with tremendous energy, recording six blocks and grabbing 10 rebounds to go along with 12 points. NBA Fantasy took notice of Kleber's efforts. The abnormal stat-line valued a whopping 48 fantasy points.

Most of the credit for those comeback victories belongs to Luka Doncic, but also, the defense stands out as a critical factor. Dallas, for the third consecutive game, staved off a sluggish start. Following the 20-point resurgence, the Mavericks' defensive numbers put them in a favoring position.

Thanks to Kleber's tenacious performance, the Mavericks' defensive rating ranks them 11th in the league. As head coach Jason Kidd figures out his rotation, it's only natural for the Mavericks to go through peaks and valleys. Will the leadership council request a change in the starting lineup?

While Porzingis recovers from injury, Kleber's presence remains imperative to the Mavericks' success, especially on the defensive end. After such a performance, expect Kleber to find more minutes on the court.