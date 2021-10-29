Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsDBcom Boards
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Maxi Kleber Effort in Dallas Mavs Win Earns Him ‘Fantasy Value’ Award

    With Kristaps Porzingis out due to back tightness, the Dallas Mavericks needed a defensive boost. Thankfully, Maxi Kleber produced a stat-stuffing effort versus the San Antonio Spurs.
    Author:

    DALLAS - Rarely confused for a high-profile NBA fantasy target, Dallas Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber typically provides glue-guy level production. However, in light of Kristaps Porzingis' back tightness causing his absence in the rotation, Kleber's recent performance demanded attention.

    On a night where the Dallas Mavericks spiraled into a 20-point deficit at the American Airlines Center, Dallas needed every player's efforts to climb their way out of an unfortunate spot. Although not the Tim Duncan or Kawhi Leonard Spurs, playing out of a 20-point rut versus any Greg Popovich team - as Dallas did in this 104-99 win at the AAC - is no easy task. 

    Kleber answered the call with tremendous energy, recording six blocks and grabbing 10 rebounds to go along with 12 points. NBA Fantasy took notice of Kleber's efforts. The abnormal stat-line valued a whopping 48 fantasy points.

    Most of the credit for those comeback victories belongs to Luka Doncic, but also, the defense stands out as a critical factor. Dallas, for the third consecutive game, staved off a sluggish start. Following the 20-point resurgence, the Mavericks' defensive numbers put them in a favoring position. 

    Recommended Articles

    Maxi Kleber
    Play

    Maxi Effort in Mavs Win Earns ‘Fantasy Value’ Award

    With Kristaps Porzingis out due to back tightness, the Dallas Mavericks needed a defensive boost. Thankfully, Maxi Kleber produced a stat-stuffing effort versus the San Antonio Spurs.

    1 minute ago
    Mark-Cuban-confident-2019-20-season-will-finish-before-Sept.-25
    Play

    WATCH: Mavs Fan Wins $100K in Crypto

    During halftime festivities vs. the San Antonio Spurs, a Dallas Mavericks fan hit a half-court shot, winning $100,000 in cryptocurrency (Bitcoin).

    59 minutes ago
    Tim Hardaway Jr., Kristaps Porzingis
    Play

    'Tough' GAMEDAY: Back-to-Back Mavs at Nuggets

    Kristaps Porzingis (lower back tightness) will miss his second straight game.

    6 hours ago

    Thanks to Kleber's tenacious performance, the Mavericks' defensive rating ranks them 11th in the league. As head coach Jason Kidd figures out his rotation, it's only natural for the Mavericks to go through peaks and valleys. Will the leadership council request a change in the starting lineup?

    While Porzingis recovers from injury, Kleber's presence remains imperative to the Mavericks' success, especially on the defensive end. After such a performance, expect Kleber to find more minutes on the court. 

    Maxi Kleber
    News

    Maxi Effort in Mavs Win Earns ‘Fantasy Value’ Award

    1 minute ago
    Mark-Cuban-confident-2019-20-season-will-finish-before-Sept.-25
    News

    WATCH: Mavs Fan Wins $100K in Crypto

    59 minutes ago
    Tim Hardaway Jr., Kristaps Porzingis
    News

    'Tough' GAMEDAY: Back-to-Back Mavs at Nuggets

    6 hours ago
    Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks
    News

    Should Mavs Start Reggie Bullock Full-Time?

    16 hours ago
    Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
    News

    Doncic Leads Mavs In Win Over Spurs With Porzingis Sidelined

    16 hours ago
    Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks
    News

    Reggie Bullock Starting; 'Fired Up' Mavs vs. Spurs

    20 hours ago
    JJ-Redick-reveals-plan-to-make-debut-with-Luka-Doncic-2-1024x574
    News

    J.J. Redick Moves From Mavs to TV Job

    Oct 28, 2021
    kidd 3 clutch
    News

    Mavs Riding ‘Journey of Growth’ - Kidd

    Oct 27, 2021