Mavs Update Porzingis Injury Status

Porzingis exited the Monday game with nine points (on 4 of 12 shooting from the floor), five rebounds and four blocks in 26 minutes of action.

DALLAS - In their 114-96 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, the Dallas Mavericks lost Kristaps Porzingis to a right ankle sprain in the third quarter.

“I think he stepped on Maxi’s foot and so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” coach Jason Kidd said after the game.

"Tomorrow'' is here and Porzingis is listed by the team as "questionable'' for the Wednesday night game in New Orleans.

The Mavs, who also announced that Willie Cauley-Stein (personal matter) and Frank Ntilikina (right calf strain) are out for the upcoming game, have benefited from the play of Porzingis when healthy. The 7-3 standout has appeared in 14 games so far this season for the 10-9 Mavs, but recently hit a career-best seven-game run during which he averaged over 20 points per game.

Porzingis exited the Monday game with nine points (on 4 of 12 shooting from the floor), five rebounds and four blocks in 26 minutes of action.

Kidd said on Monday that X-rays on Porzingis’ ankle came back negative, a good start to the possibility that KP - who missed five straight games early in the season with a back issue - might be OK and available to help Luka Doncic.

On the year, Porzingis is the Mavericks’ second-leading scorer with 19.6 points per game. He leads the team with 1.6 blocks per game and ranks second behind Doncic with 7.9 rebounds per game for the Mavs, who presently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standings.