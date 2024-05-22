Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Named To His 5th Consecutive All-NBA First Team
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been named to the 2023-24 NBA All-NBA First-Team, as announced on TNT before Wednesday night's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. It is Doncic's 5th consecutive appearance on the First Team in just his sixth season, as he averaged 33.9 PPG, 9.8 APG, and 9.2 RPG. He appears on the first team with Denver's Nikola Jokic, Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Boston's Jayson Tatum.
Doncic is now just one of 28 players in NBA History with five or more First-Team All-NBA selections, joining his coach Jason Kidd and passing all-time Dallas great Dirk Nowitzki (4 selections), and one of just four international-born players with 5+ First-Team All-NBA selections alongside Tim Duncan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Doncic also joins Duncan, Bob Cousy, Jerry West, Bob Pettit, Elgin Baylor, Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird, and George Mikan as the only players in NBA History to have 5+ First-Team All-NBA selections in their first six seasons in the NBA.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Embraces 'Really Fun' Minnesota Timberwolves Matchup
It was again a historic season for Doncic, as he led the Mavericks to 50 wins on his way to his highest-ever finish in the MVP award, coming in third this season behind Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and in 6th in the Clutch Player of the Year voting.
Only three Mavericks have ever made any All-NBA team: Doncic, Nowitzki, and Steve Nash. Doncic can already be considered one of the two best players in franchise history at just 25 years old and no one would bat an eye, but it'll take winning a championship before he's put in the same conversations as Nowitzki. He has a strong chance to do so this season, with his Mavericks in the conference finals for the second time in the last three seasons.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Scouting Notes Before Conference Finals Matchup Against Minnesota Timberwolves
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs
Follow Austin Veazey on Twitter