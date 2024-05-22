Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Embraces 'Really Fun' Minnesota Timberwolves Matchup
MINNEAPOLIS — Not many projected the Dallas Mavericks to make it to the Western Conference Finals when the season began. At the team's morning shootaround at Target Center before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the series, Luka Doncic was grateful to be on that stage.
“Never take it for granted, like Kai said, especially in the West," Doncic said. "The West has been stacked these last couple of years, and it’s insane. Anyone can win against anyone. So, I really appreciate being here for the second time in three years. It’s a blessing, and we just have to keep going.”
The Timberwolves defeated the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, in their Western Conference semifinal series. Doncic values the chance to compete against such a skilled team with the opportunity to progress to the NBA Finals at stake.
"Great team. It's going to be a great atmosphere here. It's always tough to play here," Doncic said. "They have an amazing crowd... We know how good they are. So I think it's going to be a really fun matchup."
Doncic continues to power through a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness, maintaining a probable designation on the injury report. He averaged 24.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in six games against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
When asked about his current status, he stated, "I'm good." When asked how much progress he's made in his recovery while having a few days off, Doncic explained how he isn't going to know until he's on the court in the game. "I don't know. I don't know. We'll see today, honestly," he said. "Didn't do much. Just a couple of things. All day, just rest [and] treat. That's about it."
The Maverick are set to face the NBA's best defense from the regular season that has only improved in postseason play. Jaden McDaniels will be the primary on-ball defender guarding him with Rudy Gobert protecting the rim.
“When you asked me about that top three, I forgot about McDaniels. I told you, some people are going to be pissed, but I forgot about him," Doncic said. "But he's definitely in top three. He's been doing incredible defensively. He has long [arms], he can jump. So he's locked in, and it's going to be tough to go against him.”
Dallas must find a way to slow down Anthony Edwards, a player Doncic describes as an "unbelievable" talent on both ends. The Timberwolves superstar has averaged 28.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in 11 postseason games.
“Unbelievable player, on both sides, doing all the little things to help his team win. But unbelievable talent, obviously," Doncic said. "Athletically, we’re similar. We’ve done the same. But, nah, I’m just kidding. He’s an unbelievable player. He’s still young, what, 22? That’s it. And you can see he’s been built for this and he’s been amazing to watch all the time.”
The Mavericks benefited from adding P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford into the fold after using moves over the last year that involved acquiring Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, Derrick Jones Jr., and Dante Exum. Doncic emphasized the confidence of this group, even if not all of the players have been with the team for more than a few months.
“We just knew, no matter what happens, we got to stay together. That’s been kind of our motto, just to go through everything together, stay together no matter what," Doncic explained. "We’ve been together five months, always been very, very confident, so that didn’t change after this series.”
Watch Doncic's full shootaround interview in the embedded video below.
