Dallas Mavericks Trade Interest In Raptors' Norman Powell?

The NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching, and the Dallas Mavericks are being mentioned with a impact player from the Eastern Conference, in Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell is apparently a hot commodity. And the oddsmakers seem to think the Dallas Mavericks might be hot on him ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

ESPN reports that "a name that has really emerged in the last few days ... Norman Powell from Toronto, who is having a career season, averaging almost 20 points, shooting 45 percent from three-point range, had a 40-point game last week. About to be a free agent, the Raptors trying to decide what to do going forward this season and into the future, so Norman Powell could be a surprise name that could help a contender in a late deal this week."

The response from betting site SportsBetting.ag?

The Dallas Mavs are near the top of prospective bidders.

Powell is averaging a career-high 19.6 points per game, and his 44.8 three-point percentage ranks ninth in the NBA.

As noted by ESPN, Powell can become a free agent this offseason if he declines his $11.6 million player option. So if he's leaving Toronto anyway, the non-contending Raptors might as well be sellers.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban has explained to DallasBasketball.com that Dallas won't just trade to trade, but would be interested in a difference-maker.

Is the 27-year-old Powell moving in that direction? Maybe.

Is he moving to Dallas? Oddsmakers seem to think that's a maybe, too.

