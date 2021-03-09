Mavs EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cuban On Trade Ideas - Podcast

Given all that the Dallas Mavericks have gone through this season, the team feels good starting the second half of this NBA season with a 18-16 record and being within striking distance of home court advantage in the Western Conference playoff picture. But don't take our word for it, listen to Mavs' owner Mark Cuban talk about it himself!

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by Cuban to discuss a variety of Mavs-related topics. Is NBA Top Shot going to be the next generation's version of basketball cards? Cuban believes so and explains why that is.

The guys then get into actual Mavs topics, as Cuban dishes on how pleased he's been with the team's performance after the Mavs won nine of their last 11 games heading into the NBA All-Star break. Cuban also talks about what the Mavs are looking for as the March 25 trade deadline draws nearer. Finally, Cuban gives us all a nice update on Dirk Nowitzki, and discusses how close he might be to rejoining the team in some sort of capacity going forward.

